JW Marriott Essex House New York Unveils the Promenade Suite, a New Chapter in Its Central Park Suite Collection

"For generations, The Mall has served as a backdrop for culture, conversation and shared experiences. We wanted [the Promenade Suite] to capture that spirit while offering the privacy, flexibility and extraordinary views today's luxury travelers increasingly seek." Post this

With the debut of the Promenade Suite, JW Marriott Essex House New York expands the narrative of the Central Park Suite Collection, which celebrates the people, places, and cultural traditions that continue to shape both Central Park and New York City itself.

"Our Central Park Suite Collection was conceived to tell uniquely New York stories through design, place and experience," said John Rieman, General Manager of JW Marriott Essex House New York. "The Promenade Suite introduces a new dimension to that collection - one inspired by connection. For generations, The Mall has served as a backdrop for culture, conversation and shared experiences. We wanted this suite to capture that spirit while offering the privacy, flexibility and extraordinary views today's luxury travelers increasingly seek."

DESIGNED FOR GATHERING

At a time when travelers are placing greater value on meaningful time together, the Promenade Suite has been thoughtfully designed as a sophisticated retreat for gathering.

At the heart of the suite, an expansive parlor, open kitchen, and dining area for six create a natural setting for entertaining, whether sharing breakfast before a day in the city, celebrating a milestone occasion, or hosting an intimate dinner overlooking Central Park. Thoughtful details — from Oscar de la Renta Home Carolina tabletop pieces to layered lighting, refined fixtures, premium kitchen appointments, and carefully selected in-room comforts — enhance the experience while reinforcing the suite's polished, residential-style sensibility.

A DISTINCTLY NEW YORK DESIGN STORY

Designed by Wimberly Interiors, the Promenade Suite balances its connection to Central Park with subtle references to the cultural institutions surrounding JW Marriott Essex House New York.

The suite's sweeping views of Central Park become integral to the experience, creating a continuous dialogue between the interiors and the city beyond. A Bang & Olufsen sound system became part of the creative inspiration for the design concept, leading the team to draw understated references from nearby Lincoln Center and the Metropolitan Opera through a palette of rich merlot, aubergine, and green tones balanced by softer hues inspired by the park outside the windows.

Furnishings from Baker, Soho Home, and Hickory Chair are layered with richly textured wallcoverings from de Gournay, Phillip Jeffries, and Pierre Frey, while warm woods, burnished metals, and geometric detailing subtly reference the hotel's Art Deco heritage. The result is a suite that feels both elevated and welcoming - deeply connected to its setting while unmistakably New York.

Curated by Ryan Art Advisory, the suite's artwork extends this dialogue between history and contemporary creativity. Highlights include an abstract geometric work by New York-based artist Scott VanderVoort and richly textured floral paintings by Brooklyn-based artist Tess Michalik, together reflecting themes of elegance, craftsmanship, and artistic innovation through a modern lens.

FLEXIBILITY FOR MODERN LUXURY TRAVEL

The Promenade Suite introduces a new level of flexibility to the Central Park Suite Collection.

In its standard configuration, the suite features a primary king bedroom and a secondary bedroom with two full beds, comfortably accommodating up to six guests. Through adjoining accommodations, however, the suite can seamlessly expand into a three-bedroom or four-bedroom offering. For the ultimate private retreat, the entire 38th floor can be reserved privately.

This flexibility makes the suite especially well suited for multi-generational family travel, milestone celebrations, extended stays, guests traveling with childcare professionals, or those requiring enhanced privacy and security.

EXPERIENCES ROOTED IN PLACE

Extending beyond the suite itself, guests are invited to experience its inspiration firsthand through a complimentary guided exploration of Central Park focused on The Mall and Literary Walk.

The suite's thoughtful layout continues into the private accommodations, including a serene primary bath retreat featuring a freestanding soaking tub, expansive vanity and dressing area, and separate shower. Together with a second full bathroom and powder room, the design prioritizes comfort and ease for families and groups traveling together.

The Promenade Suite spans 1,390 square feet and accommodates up to six guests in its standard configuration, with expansion options available. Starting rate is $15,000 per night. Contact the hotel's Sales team for pricing on three-bedroom, four-bedroom, and private 38th floor buyout configurations.

About JW Marriot Essex House New York

Since 1931, the JW Marriott Essex House New York has been an iconic part of the skyline at the southern border of Central Park in Midtown Manhattan. Built in Art Deco style, the landmark property is a Historic Hotels of America member, offering breathtaking views of Central Park, just steps from famed Fifth Avenue and Columbus Circle dining and entertainment. Some of New York City's finest art and culture experiences are within walking distance of the historic luxury hotel, including Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, the Museum of Art and Design, and Broadway. The 40-story JW Marriott boasts 528 rooms and suites, versatile meeting rooms with over 14,000 square feet of flexible space, an onsite fitness center, and a spa. For information, visit our website or Instagram.

About the Central Park Suite Collection

The Central Park Suite Collection at JW Marriott Essex House New York features distinctive luxury accommodations: the Artisans Terrace Suite, Meadow Terrace Suite, Delacorte Presidential Suite and the Promenade Suite. Inspired by the history, culture, and natural beauty of Central Park, each suite offers a unique design narrative complemented by curated artwork, expansive residential-style layouts, and sweeping views of Manhattan. Blending the hotel's Art Deco heritage with contemporary luxury, the collection celebrates the people, places, and creative spirit that have helped shape New York City. Together, these immersive premier accommodations offer an elevated sense of place in one of Manhattan's most iconic destinations.

About JW Marriott

JW Marriott is part of Marriott International's luxury portfolio of brands and consists of beautiful properties and distinctive resort locations around the world. JW Marriott is a tribute to the founder of Marriott International, J. Willard "J.W." Marriott, who prioritized his own well-being so that he could take better care of others. Inspired by his approach to life and rooted in holistic well-being, JW Marriott properties offer a haven designed to allow guests to focus on feeling whole – present in mind, nourished in body, and revitalized in spirit – through programs and offerings that encourage them to come together and experience every moment to the fullest.

Media Contact

Emily Welby, JW Marriott Essex House New York, 1 3479703598, [email protected], https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/nycex-jw-marriott-essex-house-new-york/overview/

SOURCE JW Marriott Essex House New York