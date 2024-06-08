JW Marriott Muskoka Canada Day weekend music Festival Announces Special Guest Mylie Taylor!

Special Guest Mylie Taylor Added to Canada Day Weekend Music Festival Lineup at JW Marriott The Rosseau Muskoka Resort & Spa!

MINETT, ON, June 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The highly anticipated Canada Day weekend music festival at the JW Marriott The Rosseau Muskoka Resort & Spa is thrilled to announce the addition of special guest Mylie Taylor to the lineup. The Festival will take place from June 28th to June 30th, 2024, and promises an unforgettable experience with a stellar roster of artists!

Festival Dates:

JUNE 28 - 30, 2024

Location:

JW Marriott The Rosseau Muskoka Resort & Spa, Minett, Ontario

Tickets:

Available now!

http://live-incorporated.com/tickets/

The Lineup:

Friday, June 28

BRETT KISSEL | THE JIM CUDDY BAND | SAM POLLEY AND THE OLD TOMORROWS | ZACH OLIVER & SPECIAL GUEST: MYLIE TAYLOR

Saturday, June 29

K'NAAN | KARDINAL OFFISHALL | JARVIS CHURCH | MAESTRO FRESH WES | SAM POLLEY | ZACH OLIVER | THE STRICTLY HIP & SPECIAL GUEST: MYLIE TAYLOR

Sunday, June 30

JP SAXE | KIEFER SUTHERLAND | CHILLIWACK | SAM POLLEY | ZACH OLIVER | THE STRICTLY HIP & SPECIAL GUEST: MYLIE TAYLOR

Join us for an incredible weekend of live music set against the stunning backdrop of Muskoka. Secure your tickets now and be part of this extraordinary celebration!

For more information, please contact: [email protected]

About JW Marriott The Rosseau Muskoka Resort & Spa:

Situated in one of Canada's most picturesque locations, JW Marriott The Rosseau Muskoka Resort & Spa offers a luxurious retreat with breathtaking views, world-class amenities, and exceptional service. This Canada Day weekend, experience the perfect blend of nature, relaxation, and live music at our beautiful resort.

https://www.facebook.com/JWMuskoka/

Media Contact

J.Hoyle, JW Marriott The Rosseau Muskoka, 1 705-765-1900, [email protected]

SOURCE JW Marriott The Rosseau Muskoka