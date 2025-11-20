JY Care Launches Biodegradable ASTM Medical Mask Made in Canada

"We believe trust starts with transparency—every claim we make is backed by data." — Joey Feng, CEO of JY Care Post this

A Made‑in‑Canada Response to a Global Problem

When billions of disposable masks became waste during the pandemic, JY Care saw the impact firsthand. The company committed to building a local, evidence‑based solution—producing PPE close to its customers with traceable quality and verifiable data.

"Our biodegradable medical mask offers a credible way to reduce the environmental footprint of single‑use PPE without compromising safety," said Joey Feng, CEO of JY Care. "We believe trust starts with transparency—every claim we make is backed by data."

Independently Verified Transparency

The biodegradable mask was independently tested and previously verified through Intertek's Green Leaf program, confirming that its biodegradation and materials claims were third‑party assessed. Updated test data and procurement summaries are available upon request.

Why It Matters

Canada has more than 10,000 landfills that generate about 30 million tonnes of CO₂‑equivalent methane annually, and at the height of the pandemic, global mask use peaked at nearly 129 billion per month. JY Care's additive‑based approach helps reduce long‑term plastic persistence while acknowledging that responsible waste management remains essential.

Built on Trust, Made in Canada

Since 2019, JY Care has operated domestically in accordance with ISO 13485‑aligned standards, maintaining traceable production and quality systems that match paperwork to every shipment. This discipline ensures reliability, speed, and regulatory alignment—a Canadian advantage in global PPE supply.

For Healthcare, Government, and Distribution Partners

Healthcare organizations, government buyers, and distributors are invited to request trial kits below and to download the JY Care Qualification Pack, which includes third‑party test data, batch-tracking examples, and change‑control documentation.

About JY Care

JY Care is a Canadian manufacturer specializing in high-performance PPE and natural health products built on transparency, regulatory compliance, and disciplined quality systems. Its operations adhere to ISO 13485, GMP, and Health Canada site-license standards. Through its EcoCare Pledge, JY Care commits to evidence-based sustainability, alignment with anti-greenwashing principles, and continuous innovation across all product categories.

Media Contact

Inquiry Team, JY Care, 1 (289) 657-1121, [email protected], https://www.jycare.ca/

SOURCE JY Care