JYM Supplement Science Unveils New Alpha JYM X, Caffeine-Free Pre JYM, and Peach Sunrise Flavor

Introducing Alpha X

Alpha X promotes natural testosterone production to help support physical performance and robust energy levels. Building upon the formula of its predecessor, Alpha JYM, Alpha X represents a significant upgrade with enhanced features and new, powerful ingredients. This innovative Alpha X formula represents a new era for trainers and fitness enthusiasts aiming to elevate their physical capabilities without compromise.

"Alpha X represents a new era in testosterone support," says Dr. Stoppani. "By integrating feedback and the latest research, we've created a product that not only supports testosterone levels but also addresses other needs of men today."

All-New Caffeine-Free Pre JYM

Responding to consumer demand for a stimulant-free pre-workout option, Caffeine-Free Pre JYM offers the same high-quality nutrients and performance-boosting properties as the original Pre JYM — now without caffeine. It's designed for those who want to avoid stimulants while still reaping the benefits of a premium pre-workout supplement.

"The launch of Caffeine-Free Pre JYM is a direct response to the requests and preferences of our community," says Dr. Stoppani. "It's perfect for those looking to maximize their workouts without caffeine."

Peach Sunrise Pre JYM

Dr. Stoppani has always prioritized taste in the JYM product line, and he's introducing yet another great flavor: Peach Sunrise. The latest addition to the Pre JYM family, this flavor promises to invigorate users' taste buds and energize their workouts with its delicious and unique taste profile. Peach Sunrise is available in the original Pre JYM formula (30-serving container).

Dr. Stoppani describes the new Peach Sunrise flavor as "one of my new favorites — it's already in my regular rotation for workouts and during the day to help me stay focused at work."

Continuing to Innovate

These new products are more than just supplements; they're tools engineered to help fitness enthusiasts of all levels unlock their true potential. With the release of Alpha X, Caffeine-Free Pre JYM, and the Peach Sunrise flavor, JYM continues to revolutionize the industry and set new standards.

Experience the madness yourself and take your training sessions to new heights. The full range of JYM Supplement Science products, including these exciting new additions, are available at JYMSupps.com.

About JYM Supplement Science

Founded in 2013 by Dr. Jim Stoppani, JYM Supplement Science has quickly risen to prominence in the sports nutrition world winning numerous retailer awards time and time again. Known for its commitment to quality, transparency, and innovative product development, JYM Supplement Science offers a range of supplements designed to support optimal health, fitness, and performance. The brand continues to expand its product line, catering to the diverse needs of its growing customer base. JYM Supplement Science products can be found nationwide at GNC, Vitamin Shoppe, Amazon, and JYMSupps.com

