JYM Supplement Science Unveils the New JYM Protein Bar: A Game-Changer in High-Protein Snacks

We've always been about setting the standard for quality and honesty in our products. Post this

A Nutrient-Packed Powerhouse

The JYM Bar stands out with its impressive nutritional profile, boasting 16 grams of high-quality protein sourced from whey protein isolate, milk protein isolate, and whey hydrolysate. Unlike other protein bars in the market, the JYM Bar ensures a low intake of net carbs (5 grams) and fat (4 grams), making it an ideal choice for individuals aiming to maintain a lean physique while fueling their bodies with essential nutrients. Additionally, each bar contains 13-14 grams of fiber, promoting digestive health and satiety.

Convenience Meets Taste

Recognizing the need for convenient yet nutritious snack options, Dr. Stoppani emphasizes the versatility of the JYM Bar. "Whether you're looking for a quick snack to keep you energized at work, a pre-workout boost, or a satisfying dessert that won't derail your diet, the JYM Bar is your go-to solution," he states. The bar's exceptional taste profile, resembling that of a favorite candy bar, is highlighted as a key feature, offering consumers a delicious way to stay on track with their health and fitness goals.

A Commitment to Quality and Transparency

JYM Supplement Science continues its tradition of delivering products with uncompromised quality and complete transparency. Dr. Stoppani's dedication to exposing and rectifying deceptive practices in the sports nutrition industry is evident in the formulation of the JYM Bar. "We've always been about setting the standard for quality and honesty in our products," Dr. Stoppani remarks. "The JYM Bar is no exception, providing our customers with a snack that not only tastes great but also aligns with their nutritional goals."

About JYM Supplement Science

Founded in 2013 by Dr. Jim Stoppani, JYM Supplement Science has quickly risen to prominence in the sports nutrition world winning numerous retailer awards time and time again. Known for its commitment to quality, transparency, and innovative product development, JYM Supplement Science offers a range of supplements designed to support optimal health, fitness, and performance. With the introduction of the JYM Bar, the brand continues to expand its product line, catering to the diverse needs of its growing customer base. JYM Supplement Science products can be found nationwide at GNC, Vitamin Shoppe, Amazon, and JYMSupps.com

For more information about the JYM Bar and other JYM Supplement Science products, please visit JYMSupps.com.

Media Contact

Tom McErlane, Bowleg Media, 1 8057328073, [email protected]

LinkedIn

SOURCE JYM Supplement Science