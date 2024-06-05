K-12 Virtual Tutoring Provider Cignition Announces Advisory Board of Education Leaders

New board will offer guidance on role of tutoring and MTSS in boosting student progress

PORTOLA VALLLEY, Calif., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cignition, a K-12 virtual tutoring provider, today announced the formation of a new advisory board. Comprised of eight experts from school districts and universities across the country, the strategic focus of the Cignition MTSS Advisory Board will be to provide insight into the role of high-impact tutoring (HIT) in the Multi-Tiered System of Supports (MTSS) framework and how that integration might significantly boost academic progress.

As more districts across the country incorporate MTSS into their school systems to provide appropriate support for student achievement, Cignition commissioned its new advisory board to provide expertise on best practices for the integration of HIT as an intervention strategy. Recognized as a highly effective, research-backed academic support, HIT demonstrates significant learning gains and has been highlighted in proposals at the federal and state levels.

"We are incredibly honored to have such an esteemed and dynamic group of experts assemble in order to provide us with powerful insights and guidance on such a vital topic," said Mike Cohen, Ph.D., CEO and founder of Cignition. "Our team is dedicated to giving schools as many tools as possible to accelerate student success. We look forward to working with this illustrious group to develop an even stronger blueprint for educator empowerment and student achievement."

The eight members of the Cignition MTSS Advisory Board are:

Michelle Brown , educational specialist, math enrichment/intervention, Rancho Santa Fe School District, R. Roger Rowe School (Calif.)





, educational specialist, math enrichment/intervention, Rancho Santa Fe School District, R. (Calif.) Patrick Gittisriboongul, Ed.D., assistant superintendent of technology & innovation, Lynwood Unified School District (Calif.)





Scott Judy , social studies concurrent enrollment teacher at Viewmont High School ( Utah ), professional learning facilitator with the Utah Teacher Fellows, Adjunct Faculty at Weber State University





, social studies concurrent enrollment teacher at Viewmont High School ( ), professional learning facilitator with the Utah Teacher Fellows, Adjunct Faculty at Nancy Lewin, Ed.D., senior director at ACT's Center for Equity in Learning ( Texas )





) Susanna Loeb, Ph.D, professor and director of the National Student Support Accelerator, Stanford University – Graduate School of Education (Calif.)





– Graduate School of Education (Calif.) Joe Mullikin, Ed.D., principal consultant & owner, OMT Consulting, LLC and former assistant superintendent (Ill.)





Kimberly Porter , director of MTSS, Antelope Valley Union High School District (Calif.)





, director of MTSS, Antelope Valley Union High School District (Calif.) Jamie Raborn, Ph.D., NCSP, MTSS coordinator, Rapides Parish School Board (La.)

About Cignition

Founded in 2014 with the mission of building conceptual understanding, one engaged learner at a time, Cignition is a K-12 virtual tutoring provider led by experienced educators who produce proven, repeatable results in student success. Its research-based approach focuses on data-informed instruction and collaborative learning, encouraging student-to-student interaction to build deep conceptual understanding. The company's first offering was the award-winning FogStone Isle virtual world math supplement used by hundreds of thousands of elementary and middle school students and their teachers nationwide.

For more information, visit https://www.cignition.com/.

