K. Ann Brizolis of Pacific Sotheby's International Realty represents seller in record-breaking $13.75 million Carlsbad oceanfront sale

"Securing this record price on the Carlsbad coastline reflects skilled negotiation and an unwavering commitment to the client's best interests," said Martha Mosier, President of Pacific Sotheby's International Realty. Post this

Direct oceanfront residences represent one of the most limited segments of the Carlsbad real estate market. Values are shaped not only by the residence itself, but also by frontage, privacy, unobstructed views and the scarcity of buildable coastal land. The $13.75 million transaction reflects continued demand for exceptional properties that offer an irreplaceable connection to the Southern California coastline.

With more than three decades of experience and over $3.5 billion in career sales, Brizolis Janzen & Associates has earned a longstanding reputation throughout San Diego County for discretion, professionalism and exceptional client service.

"Securing this record price on the Carlsbad coastline is a remarkable achievement," said Martha Mosier, President of Pacific Sotheby's International Realty. "It reflects skilled negotiation and an unwavering commitment by K. Ann, Jennifer and their team to the client's best interests. This is representation at its highest level."

About Pacific Sotheby's International Realty

Pacific Sotheby's International Realty is one of Southern California's leading real estate brokerages, with more than 500 advisors serving clients throughout San Diego and Orange County. Founded in 2008, the company closed approximately $4.5 billion in sales volume in 2025. Through the Sotheby's International Realty® network, clients are connected to nearly 26,000 real estate professionals across 86 countries and territories. In 2025, the network generated approximately $182 billion in sales volume and nearly $7 billion in global referral volume among affiliated companies.

Media Contact

Heidi Hockenberry, Pacific Sotheby's International Realty, 1 3104097299, [email protected], pacificsir.com

SOURCE Pacific Sotheby's International Realty