K-GAY Desert Guide announces partnership with Desert Business Association and National Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce for Upcoming Global Conference in Palm Springs

"To have the world's largest LGBTQ+ business event come to Palm Springs is the culmination of everything we have been working so hard to do for so many years to make our City the most welcoming and LGBTQ+-friendly place in the world." Post this

"This is a huge event for our community," said Brad Fuhr, owner and founder of K-Gay Desert Guide and KGAY Palm Springs. "To have the world's largest LGBTQ+ business event come to Palm Springs is the culmination of everything we have been working so hard to do for so many years to make our City the most welcoming and LGBTQ+-friendly place in the world."

David Powell, Executive Director of the Desert Business Association, expressed his excitement about the collaboration, stating, "Hosting the NGLCC International Business and Leadership Conference is a tremendous honor for the DBA, Palm Springs and our desert communities. We have been working hand in hand with the NGLCC to create a memorable and impactful experience for all attendees. This also lets us highlight our local area businesses and attractions for attendees and their guests to enjoy, and to appreciate what our desert has to offer."

K-GAY Desert Guide will keep conference-goers up-to-date with tourist and travel information and provide special offers and discounts from local LGBTQ+ businesses and DBA members. Attendees will have access to a conference app which will link them directly to the K-GAY Desert Guide mobile website. Many local businesses are providing discounts and special offers to attendees via the guide.

"The goal is to showcase our local LGBTQ+ and allied businesses," said Fuhr. "Many of the attendees will be arriving early and staying past the end of the conference. We want them to learn about and patronize our local businesses, and have an amazing time in our magical community."

K-Gay Desert Guide is the #1 mobile and digital LGBTQ guide to the Palm Springs Oasis, showcasing a complete events calendar, happy hours, nightlife, attractions and entertainment for LGBTQ locals and visitors alike to find FUN in the Greater Palm Springs community. KGAY Palm Springs is the most listened to LGBTQ+ radio in the US, and was recently featured in The New York Times and LA-Ist.

Established in 1979, the Desert Business Association is one of the oldest LGBTQ+ business associations in the country, and the second oldest in California. The DBA is the only LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce in the Coachella Valley and Riverside County comprised of over 300 LGBTQ+ and allied businesses and professionals. The DBA assists members in the promotion and development of their businesses by providing networking opportunities, educational seminars, advertising opportunities, a member business directory, member promotions and discounts, events, and event participation.

For more information about the NGLCC International Business & Leadership Conference, go to: https://nglcc.org/nglcc-conference-2024/

To learn more about K-Gay Desert Guide, go to: https://gaydesertguide.com/

The DBA's website is: https://www.desertbusinessassociation.org/

Media Contact

Brad Fuhr, K-GAY Desert Guide, 323-877-2020, [email protected], http://www.GayDesertGuide.LGBT

SOURCE K-GAY Desert Guide