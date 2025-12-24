K-GoodsShop Launches Product Integration Service with Bunjang, Korea's Largest C2C Marketplace

K-GoodsShop has launched a product integration service with Bunjang, Korea's largest C2C marketplace, enabling international customers to browse and purchase second-hand Korean goods directly through a single platform. By combining purchasing support, payment, warehouse verification, and global shipping, the service removes key barriers for overseas access to Korea's C2C market.

SEOUL, Dec. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- K-GoodsShop (www.KGoodsShop.com), Korea's leading online service platform operated by MSEMPIRE Inc., has launched a product integration service with Bunjang (Bungaejangter Inc.), Korea's largest C2C second-hand marketplace. Through this service, international customers can now browse and purchase Bunjang listings directly on K-GoodsShop. All items are first delivered to K-GoodsShop's secure warehouse in Korea, where they are received, verified, and prepared for safe shipment to destinations worldwide.

Designed specifically for overseas users, K-GoodsShop provides a seamless end-to-end solution for purchasing Korean products, covering categories such as K-POP merchandise, K-Beauty, K-Fashion, K-Skincare, K-Lifestyle, and apparel. The platform offers comprehensive services for purchasing, payment, and international shipping.

As part of this initiative, K-GoodsShop has entered into a strategic partnership with Bunjang, enabling global users to access its products directly through the K-GoodsShop (www.KGoodsShop.com) platform. Bunjang is widely recognized as Korea's leading C2C marketplace, offering a variety of second-hand goods, including K-POP merchandise, sneakers, fashion items, luxury products, and rare collectibles. Overseas fans and collectors have often faced challenges accessing Bunjang due to Korean-only interfaces, domestic shipping limitations, and local payment requirements.

Unlike standard e-commerce sites, Bunjang relies on direct communication between buyers and sellers, which can be difficult for international users due to language barriers, account requirements, and cultural differences. K-GoodsShop simplifies this process by managing communication on behalf of overseas customers, including product inquiries, photo requests, transaction confirmations, and follow-up in case of issues. Customers can also consolidate multiple Bunjang orders with purchases from other Korean online stores into a single shipment, reducing international shipping costs and improving convenience.

K-GoodsShop (www.KGoodsShop.com) also supports customers without Korean bank accounts, credit cards, or mobile identity verification. Using its payment, purchasing, and shipping proxy services, international users can purchase products from major Korean platforms such as:

Weverse Shop (albums and merchandise for HYBE artists including BTS, TXT, SEVENTEEN)

JYP SHOP (albums and merchandise for TWICE, Stray Kids, ITZY)

YG SELECT (albums and merchandise for BLACKPINK, TREASURE, WINNER)

Leading K-beauty retailer Olive Young

All purchases are first delivered to the user's personal Korean address provided by K-GoodsShop, then shipped internationally using supported global payment methods.

Myoungsoo Choi, CEO of MSEMPIRE Inc., commented,

"This partnership with Bunjang removes long-standing barriers that have prevented global customers from accessing Korea's largest C2C second-hand marketplace. By combining direct product access with communication support, warehouse inspection, and unboxing image services, we are creating a safer, more transparent, and more reliable environment for international customers to purchase Korean second-hand K-POP merchandise, fashion, and collectibles."

