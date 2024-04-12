K. L. Stubblefield announces the release of 'Staying Human'

Published book scrutinizes America's, especially Black America's, descent into decadence, depravity, and despondency, forewarning of their impending subjugation to the looming tyranny of artificial intelligence

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Returning to the publishing arena, K. L. Stubblefield unveils "Staying Human: Examining the Relationship Between God, Man and Artificial Intelligence" (published by Trafford Publishing) This time scrutinizes America's, especially Black America's, descent into decadence, depravity, and despondency, forewarning of their impending subjugation to the looming tyranny of artificial intelligence.

Stubblefield contends that a candid examination reveals how technology has eroded moral fabric, fomenting defiance against divine principles. Though the nation has not consistently adhered to these precepts, they have served as a bulwark against complete moral decay, enabling America to bask in divine blessings of prosperity and liberty. However, Stubblefield perceives a shift; divine protection wanes.

"America's ascendancy, whether virtuous or malevolent, emanates from divine ordination. Providence elevates and precipitates the downfall of nations. The United States mirrors the fate of former empires; history's cycles are relentless. America now grapples with the afflictions endured by erstwhile powers. Blinded by self-aggrandizement and hubris, she stumbles. Bereft of foresight, she languishes, a pale shadow of her former glory," asserts Stubblefield.

He further observes, "The erstwhile democratic ethos in America has transmuted into a technocratic corporate oligarchy. The chasm between affluence and destitution here surpasses global benchmarks. This chasm begets a culture engineered to perpetuate elite opulence and stifle dissent. Consequently, authorities contemplate leveraging technological strides like A.I. to quash dissent. America, once esteemed, now teeters on the brink of moral decay, plagued by promiscuity, discontent, abuse, murder, and political venality."

When asked on the book's takeaway, Stubblefield implores, "The hour beckons us to beseech Yahweh and his Son, Yeshua. Let us awaken from our stupor and recognize the impending peril upon us and our people. We must forsake the allure of worldly wealth, cease nursing from Babylon's bosom, and transcend this nefarious, anti-human, anti-Christ paradigm through divine grace." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.trafford.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/854948-staying-human

About the Author

Graduating from Middle Tennessee State University in 1983, K. L. Stubblefield is an accomplished author and entrepreneur. In 2012, he penned "American Reprobate: God's Curse and Restoration of the African American." In 2018, alongside his wife Sandria, he established Big Stub Creations, dedicated to fostering artistic expression through the performing arts. "Staying Human: Examining the Relationship Between God, Man, and Artificial Intelligence" marks his second literary endeavor.

