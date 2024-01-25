K1 Speed to Open Traverse City Indoor Go-Kart Racing Center in 2024

"This location will certainly benefit from Traverse City's awesome car culture, and I can't wait for it to make both children and adults happy by providing them with an exciting new venue to spend family time together." Post this

K1 Speed's indoor go-kart racing experience is renowned thanks to its dedication to authenticity and quality. The Junior Karts, for children 48" or taller, are a great introduction for kids to get into the sport of auto racing, and can reach speeds of 25 miles per hour. Teens and adults who are 4'10" and taller will get their heart racing when they get behind the wheel of the Adult Karts - the Superleggero - capable of reaching speeds up to 45 miles per hour, making them the fastest karts in the industry.

Off-track, the excitement will continue in the arcade at K1 Speed Traverse City, which will have a selection of classic and new video games, plus prize machines, pool tables, and air hockey.

And a day of fun will only rev up your appetite, so you'll want to make a pit stop at the K1 Speed Paddock Lounge café to recharge your batteries with delicious fare like its Paddock Burger, Loaded Nachos, and Mac and Cheese Bites. Plus, the Paddock Lounge will offer a selection of sodas, Red Bull Energy Drinks, and other non-alcoholic options.

Lastly, the two meeting rooms inside K1 Speed Traverse City will feature wall-sized racing images, making it the ultimate space for racing-themed parties and events, including birthdays, corporate events, bachelor parties, and other special occasions.

K1 Speed Traverse City, a franchised location, is anticipated to open late summer 2024 in Garfield Township at the Cherryland Center's former Sears building. The owner, Alpena cardiologist Dr. Ulysses Walls, is expecting big things for his new center.

"I am thrilled that construction has officially begun for an anticipated opening in August," says Dr. Walls. "This location will certainly benefit from Traverse City's awesome car culture, and I can't wait for it to make both children and adults happy by providing them with an exciting new venue to spend family time together."

For more information about K1 Speed Traverse City and to sign up for upcoming updates, please visit: www.k1speed.com/traverse-city-location.html

Founded in 2003, K1 Speed is the world's largest indoor electric kart racing operator, with 86 locations in seven different countries and 29 states. K1 Speed is a unique upscale entertainment concept for casual consumers, racing enthusiasts, and corporate or group events. K1 Speed offers an International Franchise and is currently accepting applications.

SOURCE K1 Speed, Inc.