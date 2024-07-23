K12 Coalition Achieves B Corp™ Certification, Reinforcing Commitment to Teaching for the Greater Good

Achieving B Corp certification is a proud moment in our company's history. It reflects our unwavering commitment to improving K-12 education outcomes for all students and our dedication to conducting business with the highest standards of integrity and accountability. Post this

Jim Hall, CEO of K12 Coalition, expressed his enthusiasm about the milestone, stating, "Achieving B Corp certification is a proud moment in our company's history. It reflects our unwavering commitment to improving K-12 education outcomes for all students and our dedication to conducting business with the highest standards of integrity and accountability. We believe that every day is an opportunity to make a difference and, with this certification, K12 Coalition pledges to continue leveraging our resources to make a positive impact."

K12 Coalition shares this achievement with its divisions: iteach, Passage Preparation, Teaching Channel, Lavinia Group, and Insight Education Group.

About K12 Coalition

K12 Coalition is a collective of specialized education organizations with a common mission to provide a great education for every student in every classroom every day. The company offers deep expertise in solving six macro K-12 education challenges: teacher coaching and development; educator recruitment and retention; accelerated learning; K-8 literacy programming; strategic planning; and education equity.

About B Lab

B Lab is transforming the global economy to benefit all people, communities, and the planet. A leader in economic systems change, our global network creates standards, policies, tools, and programs for business, and we certify companies—known as B Corps—who are leading the way. To date, our community includes more than 700,000 workers in over 7,800 B Corps across 92 countries and 161 industries, and more than 200,000 companies manage their impact with the B Impact Assessment and the SDG Action Manager.

