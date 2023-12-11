K2view Appoints Industry Leader as CEO to Accelerate Growth and Innovation

Data management industry executive, Ronen Schwartz, to succeed co-founder Achi Rotem as CEO

YOKNEAM, Israel, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- K2view, a leader in AI-driven operational data management, announced the appointment of Ronen Schwartz as Chief Executive Officer effective immediately. With an impressive track record of 25 years in the data industry, Ronen brings deep domain expertise and a wealth of executive leadership skills to the company. Schwartz will succeed K2view co-founder Achi Rotem as CEO, and Rotem will assume the role of company President.

"Creating, deploying, and governing data products at scale is a critical enabler for business agility and innovation today," said Schwartz. "Achi has built an incredible team committed to delivering business value to our customers, coupled with accelerated, profitable growth. Gartner's recognition of K2view as a Visionary in its recent Data Integration Tools Magic Quadrant is a great testament of the company's product and strategy. This is going to be a great ride."

Most recently, Schwartz served as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Cloud Storage at NetApp, growing the business 12-fold, to become the majority of the $600M NetApp Cloud division. Prior to that, Schwartz held several senior executive positions at Informatica, a leading provider of data management software, in a career spanning 14 years. While at Informatica, he incepted and led multiple lines of business, including data integration, data catalog, and Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS), successfully growing the business to 100s of million dollars of annual revenue, and forging strategic partnerships with hyperscalers and analytics leaders.

Schwartz holds an MBA in IT and Business Development from Tel Aviv University, and a BSc in Information Technology from Technion, the Technological Institute of Israel.

"We're extremely excited to have Ronen take the helm at K2view to drive its next phases of innovation and growth," stated Rotem, K2view President. "With a proven track record in building high-performing organizations, developing industry-leading partnerships, and growing new markets in the data management domain, Ronen has all the attributes we looked for in a CEO. I look forward to working with Ronen to reach our goals in 2024 and beyond, and warmly welcome him to the K2view family."

Rotem co-founded K2view in 2009 together with Rafi Cohen, served as CTO until 2020, and as CEO from 2020. Under Rotem's leadership, the company developed its flagship Data Product Platform, recognized by Gartner as Visionary in its Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools. During his tenure as CEO, the K2view platform was selected and deployed as the operational data backbone for some the largest enterprises in the world, driving profitability and accelerated business growth for the company.

"We have a winning combination in Ronen Schwartz as CEO and Achi Rotem as President," added Steve Kostyshen, Chairman of the Board of K2view. "Ronen's proven ability to lead companies through multiple stages of growth, combined with Achi's unparalleled vision and commitment, will assure K2view's market leadership position for years to come."

About K2view

At K2view, we believe that every enterprise should be able to leverage its data to become as disruptive and agile as the greatest organizations in the world.

We make this possible through our patented Data Product Platform, which organizes fragmented data by business entities – such as customers, products, orders, or loans. The platform ensures that the data for each business entity is kept complete, compliant, fresh, and accessible to authorized downstream systems and consumers in milliseconds.

The K2View Data Product Platform powers operational use cases, including test data management, data masking, synthetic data generation, customer 360, data migration, data pipelining, and more. The platform deploys in weeks, scales linearly, and adapts to changes in the source systems on the fly, to minimize TCO. It supports modern data architectures, such as data mesh and data fabric – in on-premise, cloud, or hybrid environments – and integrates with your existing data and analytics data stack.

