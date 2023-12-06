K2view Named a Visionary in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools

K2view, a global leader in AI-driven operational data management, announced today that Gartner, the world's leading information technology and advisory company, positioned K2view as a "Visionary" in its Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools, published on Dec 4, 2023.

YOKNEAM, Israel , Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- K2view, a global leader in AI-driven operational data management, announced today that Gartner, the world's leading information technology and advisory company, positioned K2view as a "Visionary" in its Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools, published on Dec 4, 2023.

This Gartner Magic Quadrant evaluated 21 data integration providers on their ability to execute and their completeness of vision. According to Gartner, "Visionaries demonstrate a strong understanding of emerging technology and business trends or focus on a specific market need that is far outside of common practices, while also possessing capabilities that are expected to grow in demand."

"We're honored to be recognized by Gartner as Visionary, a distinction that underscores our unique data product approach to data integration, and our platform's support of critical operational use cases," says Achi Rotem, K2view CEO. "This achievement is a testament to our commitment to technology innovation and customer excellence. It reflects our ability to execute on our strategy – enabling organizations to harness enterprise data to become radically agile and innovative."

New in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools

In the 2023 report, Gartner selected 21 vendors out of hundreds of candidates, based on stringent technical and business criteria. K2view, which entered the Data Integration Tools MQ in 2022 for the first time as a "Niche" vendor, was upgraded to "Visionary" in 2023. K2view is one of only three vendors named by Gartner as Visionary. While Data Fabric is described as a key use case for data integration, there's growing demand for Data Mesh architecture in response to enterprise requirements for decentralized , and domain-oriented, data delivery of data products. K2view is architecture-agnostic and supports both data fabric and data mesh data management approaches.

Gartner rates K2view highly for these strengths

In the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools, Gartner highlighted 3 strategic strengths for K2view:

Unique entity-based approach to data integration: "K2view offers a unique patented approach to integrating and organizing data by business entities, such as customer, product and order. Data for each individual business entity (e.g., a specific customer or a specific product) is unified and managed as its own 'Micro-Database'." Data product delivery at scale: "K2view data product approach fosters data integration reuse, enabling enterprises to achieve their operational data management use cases, such as customer 360, data pipelining, synthetic data generation, test data management and fraud detection." End-to-end deployment focus: "K2view platform offers several capabilities, including the ability to design, load and operate of Micro-Databases and manage master data, multidimensional golden records, hierarchical data, entity matching rules, data classification, governance and exception-handling interfaces."

Other highlights from the report:

Managing the full data product lifecycle: "K2view positions its platform as a data product platform for managing the full lifecycle of data products; including design, integrate, store, catalog, govern, and monitor data products."

Data virtualization and stream data integration: "It is easy to switch between data integration methods, and the product supports near real-time and low-latency data movement (in milliseconds)."

Openness and extensibility: "K2view's data integration tool is focused on data ingestion, management, retrieval and processing within its platform and can be integrated with an organization's existing data and analytics tools through a broad set of APIs."

The full report is accessible to Gartner clients on the Gartner portal.

About the Gartner Magic Quadrant

The Magic Quadrant (MQ) refers to a series of market research reports published by IT consulting firm Gartner, based on qualitative data analysis methods to indicate market trends, such as direction, maturity, and participants. The reports, listing 3 strengths and 3 cautions for each vendor that qualifies, are conducted on a number of technologies, and are updated every 1 to 2 years.

Gartner ranks vendors on 2 criteria – completeness of vision and ability to execute – which respectively form the x and y axes of the quadrant. The composite scores position vendors in 1 of 4 quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries, and Niche Players.

About K2view

At K2view, we believe that every enterprise should be able to leverage its data to become as disruptive and agile as the greatest organizations in the world.

We make this possible through our patented Data Product Platform, which organizes fragmented data by business entities – such as customers, products, orders, or loans. The platform ensures that the data for each business entity is kept complete, compliant, fresh, and accessible to authorized downstream systems and consumers in milliseconds.

The K2View Data Product Platform powers operational use cases, including test data management, data masking, synthetic data generation, customer 360, data migration, data pipelining, and more. The platform deploys in weeks, scales linearly, and adapts to changes in the source systems on the fly, to minimize TCO. It supports modern data architectures, such as data mesh and data fabric – in on-premise, cloud, or hybrid environments – and integrates with your existing data and analytics data stack.

Media Contact

Gil Trotino, K2view, 972 0526592492, [email protected], K2view

SOURCE K2view