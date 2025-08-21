K2X Technology & Life Science, Inc. ("K2X Capital") Deepens Executive Team to Accelerate Strategic Growth

"Zach, Tonya, and Clark bring the sophistication and executional strength needed for high-stakes capital stewardship. They understand how to navigate institutional markets, scale trust with investors, and architect long-term value creation." – Paul M. Russo, PhD, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Post this

ZACH NOLING, Chief Financial Officer

Zach Noling is an accomplished finance executive known for guiding organizations through dynamic growth phases. Having recently led pre-IPO to post-IPO readiness for a successful life sciences company NASDAQ IPO, Zach offers deep expertise that spans capital formation, financial operations, and regulatory compliance. Zach's background — from startup advisory to leadership in scaling finance organizations — ensures K2X Capital maintains disciplined strategy during a period of significant expansion.

TONYA J. LONG, Chief Investor Officer

Tonya J. Long is a strategic operator, having led 400 product launches, 20 M &A integrations, and international expansion initiatives. A recognized industry thought leader, community builder, and bestselling author/speaker regarding artificial intelligence, Tonya guides boards on AI strategy and transformation. She's responsible for K2X's investor strategy, stakeholder engagement, and operational excellence supporting our strategic growth plans.

CLARK CALLANDER, Board Member

Clark Callander is a seasoned entrepreneur and advisor with deep experience across governance, growth strategy, and transaction leadership. As a board member, Clark strengthens K2X Capital's strategic oversight and supports sustainable growth initiatives across markets.

Transforming the Investment Landscape

"These appointments mark an exciting milestone for K2X Capital as we enter our next stage of growth and industry impact," said Paul M. Russo, PhD, Chairman and CEO of K2X Technology & Life Science, Inc. "Zach, Tonya, and Clark bring the sophistication and executional strength needed for high-stakes capital stewardship. They understand how to navigate institutional markets, scale trust with investors, and architect long-term value creation."

K2X Capital oversees a diversified portfolio of more than 90 early-stage companies spanning the United States, Canada, Israel, and India. Through a rigorous double-vetting due diligence protocol and deep pool of 100+ veteran advisors (all of whom are investors in the fund), K2X Capital is setting new standards in investor access and portfolio strategy as we create "The ETF of Startups"!

