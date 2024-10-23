K9 JETS Offers Private Service From Coast To Coast This Holiday Season For Pet Owners and Their Dogs and Cats

"A dog or cat is part of your life, but you're everything to theirs," said Founder Adam Golder. "I understand the need to bring a pet along during the holidays. Also, a dog and cat can feel the stress of being left home, in a kennel, or in cargo, making the holidays more problematic for everyone." Post this

Embark on a journey with complete peace of mind, knowing you are in the hands of pet-dedicated aviation experts. K9 JETS offers an alternative to shipping pets in the hold of a commercial aircraft or leaving them behind, ensuring a stress-free travel experience for owners and their pets, where furry friends are always by your side.

"A dog or cat is part of your life, but you're everything to theirs," said Founder Adam Golder. "I understand the need to bring a pet along during the holidays. Pet parents' time with their furry friends is limited, so each year holds significant importance. Also, a dog and cat can feel the stress of being left home, in a kennel, or in cargo, making the holidays more problematic for everyone."

Passengers arrive one hour before boarding, avoiding lines with a quick security check. To offset their carbon footprint, 10 humans are booked per flight (never just a single party), which is built into the ticket price. The service makes it less challenging to fly, with pet documentation obtained from owners in advance and uploaded to a secure site when traveling internationally.

K9 JETS uses a fleet of Gulfstream G-IVSP and G-V heavy jets operated by licensed US and UAE carriers, with a flight attendant on board. The team has over 25 years of experience in the aviation industry, from customer service to airline operations.

"Now, your pet will always be by your side like a warm hug," added Golder. "For those with emotional support animals, this is an enormous advantage."

The one-way fare from New Jersey to Los Angeles is $6,650. Visit http://www.k9jets.com for more information and to book a flight.

K9 JETS is the world's first pet-dedicated, pay-per-seat, private jet service. Launched in March 2023, the British-based company has revolutionized pet travel by allowing customers to fly with their beloved pets by their side. Since then, K9 JETS has become a trusted name in the industry with a rapidly expanding destination network offering an alternative to traditional pet shipping.

