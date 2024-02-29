K9 Resorts Co-founder Achieves Pet Care Accreditation First

Multi-award-winning pet care brand distinguishes itself with prestigious Professional Animal Care Certification Council designation for CEO

FANWOOD, N.J., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Adding to a long line of distinguishing brand features, K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel today announces Co-CEO and Co-Founder Steven Parker has earned his Certified Professional Animal Care Operator (CPACO) designation from the Professional Animal Care Certification Council (PACCC). With this esteemed accreditation, Parker becomes the first and only co-founder of a national pet care brand to achieve this accreditation, adding to K9's distinguished capabilities as a pet care provider.

Additionally, four other K9 Resorts employees also completed examinations conducted by PACCC and earned certified designations. Those employees include:

Zach Gould , vice president of corporate operations

, vice president of corporate operations Andrew Taylor , director of corporate operations

, director of corporate operations Brian Remo , resort director, K9 Resorts of Fanwood

, resort director, K9 Resorts of Kevin Russell , special operations task manager

Rich Schlatter, general manager of K9 Resorts of Hamilton New Jersey previously earned his CPACP. Parker, Gould, Remo, Russell and Schlatter make up 5 of only 6 individuals in the state of New Jersey to hold this prestigious designation.

"At K9 Resorts, our focus is to provide best-in-class service to every client and every pet with whom we work," said Jason Parker, co-founder and co-CEO of K9 Resorts. "These certifications from the Professional Animal Care Certification Council represent countless hours of study on the part of our dedicated employees and, of course, my brother and business partner. We deeply appreciate and respect the trust our customers place in the K9 Resorts brand, and we feel these hard-earned designations further demonstrate our commitment to honor and support our customers who select us as a home away from home for their beloved dogs."

K9 Resorts has over 165 resorts either currently operating or in development across more than 40 states. To learn more about K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel, visit https://www.k9resorts.com/.

ABOUT K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel

K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel (http://www.k9resorts.com) strives to offer the best pet care experience for all the dogs in its care and has been honored with four consecutive IBPSA Pet Care Business Excellence Awards from 2019-2022. Founded in 2005, each K9 Resorts' location is custom-designed with hospital-grade ventilation systems, antimicrobial flooring, cage-free luxury boarding and world-class, professionally trained staff members. Recommended by numerous pet professionals and several major publications, K9 Resorts is proud to lead the way in the pet hospitality industry.

