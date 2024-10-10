K9 Resorts Co-founder Steven Parker Recognized as Industry Icon

Professional Animal Care Certification Council Awarded Steven Parker the Prestigious Founders Award for distinguished contributions to the pet care industry

FANWOOD, N.J., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel, a multi-award-winning national luxury pet resort franchise, today announces its Co-CEO and Co-founder Steven Parker has been honored with the Professional Animal Care Certification Council's (PACCC) prestigious Founders Award for his outstanding and distinguished contributions to the pet care industry. PACCC's Founders Award is the equivalent of an industry lifetime achievement designation.

"Steven is an icon, he is a visionary, he is an innovator, he is somebody who supports certification at such a large scale that we have not seen before. He is really the first person with a business of his size to support and advocate for certification and for PACCC certification specifically," said PACCC Board of Directors Chair Amy Hillis. "Steven is truly leading the way in the industry. I believe he is a model for what other franchises and what other large organizations should strive to be."

In January of this year, Parker earned PACCC's Certified Professional Animal Care Operator designation, marking another industry first as the only CEO of a national pet care brand to earn that esteemed accreditation. PACCC is the only independent, non-profit organization to apply industry-developed standards to provide objective, third-party testing and certification of pet care industry professionals.

"I am deeply honored and I gratefully accept this award from the Professional Animal Care Certification Council on behalf of myself, my brother, Co-CEO and Co-Founder Jason Parker, and the entire team at K9 Resorts," noted Parker. "From the start, Jason and I set out to create a pet resort brand that would be second to none in the estimation of our customers. It's deeply rewarding to know that in addition to those who entrust their pets to our care, this venerable and independent industry body also recognizes that we continue to strive every day for the goal we set for ourselves many years ago – to be the best in our industry. We'll continue to endeavor to elevate the standards of our industry, and I thank all my colleagues who helped make this honor possible."

K9 Resorts has 175 resorts either currently operating or in development across more than 27 states. To learn more about K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotels, visit https://www.k9resorts.com/.

ABOUT K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel

K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel (http://www.k9resorts.com) strives to offer the best pet care experience for all the dogs in its care and has been honored with five IBPSA Pet Care Business Excellence Awards. Founded in 2005, each K9 Resorts location is custom-designed with hospital-grade ventilation systems, antimicrobial flooring, cage-free luxury boarding and world-class, professionally trained staff members. Recommended by numerous pet professionals and several major publications, K9 Resorts is proud to lead the way in the pet hospitality industry.

