K9 Resorts of Fairfield Reveals Highly Anticipated Renovation with Grand Re-Opening Event

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- K9 Resorts of Fairfield revealed their long-awaited renovation with a grand re-opening event this past Saturday, Nov. 16. Established in 2012 as the first franchise location of the national brand, the facility now boasts nearly 10,000 sq. ft. of upgraded luxury doggie daycare and boarding accommodations.

The new renovations offer K9 Resorts of Fairfield's furry guests a range of enhanced amenities, including larger daycare spaces, expanded indoor and outdoor play areas, upgraded bathing facilities and additional executive rooms and luxury suites. K9 Resorts of Fairfield is also equipped with advanced features found across all K9 Resorts locations, such as premium Kuranda bedding, Microban built into the floors and a hospital-grade air purification system, all while bring cared for by a well-trained, certified and dog-loving staff.

The grand opening event featured a DJ, balloon artist, food and refreshments and special grand opening discounts on services for the busy Thanksgiving and holiday season. Fairfield Township's Council President Joseph Cifelli was also on hand to welcome over 200 attendees to tour K9 Resorts of Fairfield, unveiling the renovations and updated lobby area that feature breath-taking chandeliers, beautiful Italian flooring and architecturally detailed moldings.

Conveniently located at the intersection of Bloomfield Avenue and Oak Road, K9 Resorts of Fairfield will now offer 35% more accommodations and 50% more play space for Fairfield's furry friends. Please visit https://www.k9resorts.com/Fairfield to book reservations.

K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel (http://www.k9resorts.com) strives to offer the best pet care experience for all the dogs in its care and has been honored with five IBPSA Pet Care Business Excellence Awards. Founded in 2005, each K9 Resorts location is custom-designed with hospital-grade ventilation systems, antimicrobial flooring, cage-free luxury boarding and world-class, professionally trained staff members. Recommended by numerous pet professionals and several major publications, K9 Resorts is proud to lead the way in the pet hospitality industry.

