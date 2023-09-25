K9 Resorts Taps Consumer Brand Veteran as New Chief Operating Officer

K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel announces today the addition of Patti Carr to serve as chief operating officer.

FANWOOD, N.J., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel announces today the addition of Patti Carr to serve as chief operating officer. With more than 30 years' experience in franchise operations leadership for national consumer brands, Carr brings deep expertise and ability in high-growth operations and strengthening brand presence.

"We are thrilled to welcome Patti to the K9 Resorts team," said Jason Parker, co-founder and CEO of K9 Resorts. "Patti's impeccable experience will add to our bench strength as our organization continues to grow its national presence with new locations set to open all across the US in 2024. We look forward to reaching new business milestones and growth with Patti's guidance and assistance."

Carr brings with her a proven track record of managing scalable teams who achieve operational excellence and implementing successful operational strategies. Prior to joining K9 Resorts, Carr served as vice president of franchise operations for Sports Clips Haircuts and Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corp.

"K9 Resorts brings a distinct brand and luxury experience to the pet boarding industry, and I am excited to join the team, especially during such an exciting time of growth for the company," said Carr. "I've worked in the franchise space for a long time, and I see tremendous opportunity for the K9 Resorts brand and I look forward to contributing to the company's continued and impressive success."

K9 Resorts has 148 resorts either currently operating or in development across more than 20 states. To learn more about K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotels, visit https://www.k9resorts.com/.

