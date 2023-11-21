K9s For Warriors Earns Top Marks in Charity Rankings as Giving Tuesday Approaches

Those interested in donating to K9s For Warriors for Giving Tuesday can visit www.K9sForWarriors.org and click "Donate." Post this

The organization prides itself on saving two lives, that of a rescue dog and a Veteran. It takes roughly six months to train each Service Dog, and the majority are rescues. Warriors in need are then paired with their new Service Dogs at one of two K9s For Warriors locations either in Florida or Texas. Each Veteran completes three weeks of onsite, residential training. Housing and meals are provided in a warm, home-like environment all at zero cost to the Veteran thanks to the generous support of donors.

Those who support K9s For Warriors, remind America's military heroes their fellow Americans have their backs this Giving Tuesday. Veterans call this, "having their six." K9s For Warriors simply could not exist or deliver its life saving mission without the generosity of the American public.

As the nation's largest provider of trained Service Dogs for military Veterans suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injury and/or military sexual trauma, K9s For Warriors is determined to put an end to Veteran suicide. Many of the Warriors who graduate from K9s For Warriors say their Service Dog has saved their life. That's why this work is so vital, and your support is critical.

Those interested in donating to K9s For Warriors for Giving Tuesday can visit http://www.K9sForWarriors.org and click "Donate."

About K9s For Warriors:

Determined to end Veteran suicide, K9s For Warriors is the nation's largest provider of trained Service Dogs to military Veterans suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injury and/or military sexual trauma. With most dogs being rescues, this innovative program allows the K9/Warrior team to build an unwavering bond that facilitates their collective healing and recovery. This treatment method is backed by scientific research (from University of Arizona's OHAIRE Lab) demonstrating Service Dogs' ability to help mitigate their Veteran's symptoms of PTSD while simultaneously restoring their confidence and independence. Founded in 2011 as a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization, K9s For Warriors remains committed to bringing widespread awareness to veterans' mental health and contributing to policy-level reform.

The organization's operation facilities include: K9s For Warriors National Headquarters (Ponte Vedra, FL) Davis Family Mega Kennel (Ponte Vedra, FL) Petco Love K9 Center (San Antonio, Texas) and Warrior Ranch (Helotes, TX).

Media Contact

K9s For Warriors, K9s For Warriors, 1-888-819-0112, [email protected], https://k9sforwarriors.org/

SOURCE K9s For Warriors