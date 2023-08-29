K9s For Warriors Surpasses 900 Graduates from Their Groundbreaking Program for Veterans in Need

As an organization determined to end veteran suicide, K9s For Warriors provides highly trained service dogs to military veterans suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injury, and/or military sexual trauma. Graduates of the program, which is backed by scientific research, leave with a service dog that helps them live a life of dignity and independence that many thought was not possible before K9s For Warriors.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- K9s For Warriors is proud to announce they've graduated more than 900 veterans from their groundbreaking program, which pairs military veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), traumatic brain injury (TBI), and/or military sexual trauma (MST) with service dogs.

K9s For Warriors originated in 2011 when Shari Duval started the organization after noticing her son, a civilian K9 police bomb dog handler who served in Iraq, returned home with PTSD and could only be himself around his dog. Shari envisioned training rescue dogs as service dogs and pairing them with veterans in need.

The K9s For Warriors team lost Shari in February 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer. Shari's legacy shines on with every veteran and rescue dog saved by K9s For Warriors.

Today, K9s For Warriors serves veterans as honorably as they served the United States of America. The lifelong program is provided to Warriors at no cost and is designed to deliver maximum benefit with minimum administrative costs. Generous supporters help fund the program that brings veterans and service dogs together.

Military veterans with a verifiable diagnosis of PTSD, TBI, and/or MST related to their service are encouraged to apply to K9s for Warriors: https://apply.k9sforwarriors.org/

If you are interested in contributing to K9s For Warriors, visit: https://k9sforwarriors.org/ways-to-support/

About K9s for Warriors:

