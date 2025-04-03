Ka La'i Waikīkī Beach Announces Transformative Renovation Beginning June 2, 2025

Luxury Waikīkī Hotel to Undergo Multi-Million Dollar Redesign by Acclaimed Bryan O'Sullivan Studio

WAIKĪKĪ, Hawaii, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ka Laʻi Waikīkī Beach, part of LXR Hotels & Resorts, will embark on a multi-million-dollar renovation starting June 2, 2025. Led by the internationally renowned Bryan O'Sullivan Studio (BOS), this extensive transformation coincides with the property's 15th anniversary and reflects developer Irongate Group's commitment to redefining luxury hospitality in Waikīkī.

The phased renovation will include upgrades to the guest rooms and suites, public areas such as the pool, and both signature restaurants along with the spa, fitness center, and landscaping. In addition, the lobby will be reimagined with a stylish new bar as its centerpiece. The 38-story hotel will remain fully operational throughout the process, with completion anticipated in Q2 2026.

"This renovation marks a new chapter for Ka La'i Waikīkī Beach," said Jason Grosfeld, Chairman and CEO of Irongate Group. "Our reinvestment reflects our deep commitment to Waikīkī and elevates the standard for luxury hospitality in this iconic destination. By blending timeless design with contemporary elegance, we are creating an unparalleled experience that will define bespoke luxury in the heart of Waikīkī."

The redesign will seamlessly blend heritage and modernity under BOS Studio's vision, with support from Brooklyn-based Guerin Glass Architects. Honoring the building's history while embracing a globally inspired aesthetic, the project will feature custom-designed furniture and Hawaiian-inspired design elements throughout. Strategic updates will curate a sophisticated yet understated design that reflects Waikīkī's natural beauty and cultural richness.

The transformation introduces a refined luxury experience where Hawaiian heritage meets international sophistication. Spaces such as the lobbies, Wai'olu Ocean Cuisine, pool chairs and cabanas, guestrooms, and suites will showcase soothing neutral tones, rich wood finishes, and artisanal details. Guestrooms will feature creamy hues, plush textures, handcrafted furniture, and colorful ceramics for an inviting atmosphere. Light oak paneling, Tajimi tiles, and tasteful marble countertops will add warmth and texture to living areas while bespoke furniture enhances timeless elegance in bedrooms.

"Since welcoming our first guests in 2009, the hotel has been a home away from home for travelers from around the world," said Scott Ingwers, Managing Director of Ka Laʻi Waikīkī Beach. "As we embark on this exciting transformation, our dedication to the Waikīkī community, our local ʻohana, and our valued guests remains unwavering."

Ka Laʻi Waikīkī Beach is situated above Fort DeRussy Park with expansive views of the Pacific Ocean and Diamond Head. Steps from Waikīkī Beach and surrounded by world-class restaurants and entertainment options, the hotel features residential-style guest rooms and suites; a state-of-the-art wellness facility; a 24-hour fitness center; an infinity pool with an expansive sun deck; indoor and outdoor event space; two signature restaurants offering contemporary cuisine; beach services; and a 24-hour business center.

As part of LXR Hotels & Resorts' distinguished portfolio of properties across destinations such as Kyoto and Seychelles, Ka Laʻi Waikīkī Beach celebrates bespoke service and curated local experiences. As a member of Hilton Honors, guests enjoy exclusive benefits across Hilton's world-class brands.

Ka Laʻi Waikīkī Beach is located at 223 Saratoga Rd, Honolulu, HI 96815. For more information or to make a reservation, visit Hilton.com or call 1-800-HILTONS.

About Irongate Group

With operations in California, Colorado, Hawaii, and Mexico, Irongate Group is a lifestyle-driven real estate firm that reinvents what's possible for those who have experienced it all. With a focus on one-of-a-kind destinations, the company uses development, curation, and creativity to craft moments of awe - a feeling that stays with homeowners, guests, visitors, team members, and investors alike. For more information, visit www.irongp.com.

About Bryan O'Sullivan Studio

Bryan O'Sullivan Studio is a full-service international interior design studio with head offices in central London and New York City. The studio works with clients globally to create contemporary, livable interiors informed by an elegant and eclectic European point of view. Projects span residential, hospitality, restaurants, bars, maritime and more. For more information, visit www.bryanosullivan.com/projects.

Media Contact

Sarah Stewart, C&R PR, 1 8052081425, [email protected], https://candrpr.com

SOURCE Ka Laʻi Waikīkī Beach