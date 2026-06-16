Kachilu unveils AI marketing automation app for macOS with browser-based campaign execution

Kachilu helps marketing, sales, and recruiting teams move from strategy to execution by planning outreach tasks and performing browser-based actions such as posts, replies, DMs, follows, and form submissions.
TOKYO, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kachilu today announced the launch of its macOS desktop app, an AI marketing automation agent that helps teams plan and execute campaign workflows in a real browser. Built for marketing, sales, and recruiting teams, Kachilu turns campaign goals into task plans and performs eligible browser-based actions with user visibility and control.
AI tools can generate strategy and copy, but many teams still rely on manual work to post content, reply to messages, follow up with leads, send DMs, and submit contact forms. Kachilu is designed to bridge that gap by organizing goals into tasks, executing eligible actions in a real browser, and pausing when human judgment or authentication is required.
With Kachilu, users can create marketing, sales, or recruiting workflows from a goal, review the AI-generated strategy and task plan, and monitor execution through a desktop dashboard. The product includes Kachilu Browser, which lets users see browser actions as they happen, pause or resume work, add instructions, and review execution history.
Kachilu supports use cases including social media marketing, form-based outreach, and direct recruiting. It is designed for teams that want to scale repetitive outreach while maintaining visibility and control over account-specific activity.
"AI can help teams plan campaigns, but execution often still stops at the browser," said Ryutaro Imai, founder of Kachilu. "Kachilu helps teams move from intention to action while keeping important decisions under human control."
The macOS version is available now for Apple silicon Macs running macOS 14 or later. As part of its launch campaign, Kachilu is free to use until June 30, 2026. Paid plans are based on completed actions, starting at $9 per month.
For more information or to download the macOS app, visit https://www.kachilu.com
Media Contact
Kachilu PR Team, Kachilu Inc., 81 7020078468, [email protected], https://www.kachilu.com/en
SOURCE Kachilu Inc.
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