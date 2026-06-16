Kachilu unveils AI marketing automation app for macOS with browser-based campaign execution

AI can help teams plan campaigns, but execution often still stops at the browser. Kachilu helps teams move from intention to action while keeping important decisions under human control. Post this

With Kachilu, users can create marketing, sales, or recruiting workflows from a goal, review the AI-generated strategy and task plan, and monitor execution through a desktop dashboard. The product includes Kachilu Browser, which lets users see browser actions as they happen, pause or resume work, add instructions, and review execution history.

Kachilu supports use cases including social media marketing, form-based outreach, and direct recruiting. It is designed for teams that want to scale repetitive outreach while maintaining visibility and control over account-specific activity.

"AI can help teams plan campaigns, but execution often still stops at the browser," said Ryutaro Imai, founder of Kachilu. "Kachilu helps teams move from intention to action while keeping important decisions under human control."

The macOS version is available now for Apple silicon Macs running macOS 14 or later. As part of its launch campaign, Kachilu is free to use until June 30, 2026. Paid plans are based on completed actions, starting at $9 per month.

For more information or to download the macOS app, visit https://www.kachilu.com

Media Contact

Kachilu PR Team, Kachilu Inc., 81 7020078468, [email protected], https://www.kachilu.com/en

SOURCE Kachilu Inc.