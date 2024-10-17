Kadan Homecare Celebrates 40 Years of Excellence in Senior Care

"My mother was a trailblazer when she founded this business 40 years ago. At a time when few similar services existed in Atlanta, she wanted to provide a more personalize homecare option." Post this

Kadan Homecare adheres to a fundamental commitment to treating clients like family and helping them live with dignity and independence. From its earliest days, the company has pursued its mission of, 'Caring for Families Like Only Family Can,' by striving to deliver a standard of excellence in care that is equal to, or above, what a family is able to provide for their loved one themselves.

Quality is at the forefront of everything Kadan does, and families can have complete peace of mind that their loved one's care is in competent hands. Kadan caregivers undergo a stringent, multi-point screening process, extensive background checks and thorough training before working with clients. White emphasizes, "It takes a special person to meet our high standards and become part of the Kadan caregiving family. I'm incredibly proud of the company and culture we've built."

Kadan's commitment to the highest quality of care and unparalleled service has led to high satisfaction ratings from both clients and caregivers. Kadan was recognized by Home Care Pulse as a Leader in Experience, a Provider of Choice and an Employer of Choice as part of Home Care Pulse's 2024 Best of Home Care® recognition program. The company is now ranked among a small cohort of U.S. home care providers who have proven their ability to provide an exceptional working experience to employees and the highest quality care to clients. In addition, Kadan is a repeat winner of the Readers' Choice: Best of Jewish Atlanta Award from Atlanta Jewish Times – a testament to its longevity and reputation in serving the Atlanta community.

In recognition of its 40th anniversary, Kadan Homecare has introduced a new logo that positions the company for continued growth. In addition, Kadan will celebrate this milestone with fall and winter appreciation events for clients, caregivers, referral partners and referring facilities.

Celebrating 40 years in business, Kadan Homecare is a family-owned, private duty homecare agency that provides companion and personal care, as well as skilled nursing, to help support families with short and long-term needs. Kadan currently provides caregiver services ranging from post hospitalization and respite relief to hospice assistance for families spanning sixteen metropolitan Atlanta counties. For more information about Kadan, please visit http://www.kadan.org or call 770-396-8997.

