Kadan Homecare Recognized as National Leader for Home Care

The Leader in Experience Award is the highest recognition awarded by Home Care Pulse. As a Leader in Experience, Kadan Homecare is recognized among the top 10% of home care providers participating in the nationwide HCP Experience Management Program. To qualify for this award, Kadan Homecare met quality benchmarks from HCP and received high client and caregiver satisfaction ratings in areas such as caregiver training, compassion of caregivers, communication, scheduling and client/caregiver compatibility over a 12-month period.

"At HCP, our mission is to help home care businesses create an experience that goes beyond client and caregiver expectations; ultimately improving outcomes for all stakeholders in the care continuum," says Todd Austin, President of HCP. "When we see agencies like Kadan Homecare that have so effectively provided outstanding care and employment experiences, we know we're on the right track. Kadan Homecare has worked extremely hard to prioritize high-quality care and employment, and their work hasn't gone unnoticed. This award allows them to show proof of quality to potential clients and caregivers."

HCP's vision is to partner with the long-term and post-acute care industry, providing mission-critical applications to improve outcomes for all stakeholders in the care continuum, enabling the delivery of exceptional experiences. Known industry-wide for its Benchmarking Report and Best of Home Care awards, HCP is redefining the future of post-acute care. For more information, visit https://www.homecarepulse.com/.

Celebrating more than 35 years in business, Kadan Homecare is a family-owned, private duty homecare agency that provides companion and personal care, as well as skilled nursing, to help support families with short and long-term needs. Kadan's comprehensive C.A.R.E.Transitions™ program enhances post-discharge monitoring to help minimize hospital readmissions. Kadan currently provides caregiver services ranging from post hospitalization and respite relief to hospice assistance for families spanning 16 metropolitan Atlanta counties. For more information about Kadan, please visit http://www.kadan.org or call 770-396-8997.

