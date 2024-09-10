Kadan Homecare Voted Top Senior Care Provider by Readers of Atlanta Jewish Times

"We strive to deliver a standard of excellence in care that is equal to, or above, what a family would provide for their loved one themselves." Post this

Kadan Homecare's comprehensive range of senior care services includes companion care, personal care, dementia care and transition programs that help seniors safely recuperate at home following a hospital stay or surgery. Kadan's highly trained caregivers are skilled at providing companionship and physical assistance for seniors at home who may be experiencing limited mobility or cognitive changes. Caregivers lovingly assist seniors with everyday personal care needs, including attending to Activities of Daily Living, to maintain a healthy quality of life.

"Nothing is more rewarding than knowing that our satisfied families are recommending us to others. It's a testament to our commitment to treating Atlanta families like our own," White added.

To schedule a complimentary evaluation of your family's care needs for an elder loved one in the Atlanta area, visit http://www.kadan.org.

About Kadan Homecare

Celebrating 40 years in business, Kadan Homecare is a family-owned, private duty homecare agency that provides companion and personal care, as well as skilled nursing, to help support families with short and long-term needs. Kadan's comprehensive C.A.R.E.Transitions™ program enhances post-discharge monitoring to help minimize hospital readmissions. Kadan currently provides caregiver services ranging from post hospitalization and respite relief to hospice assistance for families spanning 16 metropolitan Atlanta counties. For more information about Kadan, please visit http://www.kadan.org or call 770-396-8997.

