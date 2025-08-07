KAF Technology, Strategic Partner of Mastercard in EMEA, Joins Mastercard Engage Programme Across 8 Fintech Segments as a Leading Fintech Enabler

KAF Technology, a global fintech enabler and infrastructure provider, has officially joined the Mastercard Engage Programme across eight strategic verticals, further expanding its deep collaboration with Mastercard. This announcement comes eight months after KAF was selected as a Strategic Partner of Mastercard in the EMEA region, a recognition of its ability to deliver compliant, scalable, and innovative financial infrastructure across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

LONDON, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KAF Technology, a global fintech enabler and infrastructure provider, has officially joined the Mastercard Engage Programme across eight strategic verticals, further expanding its deep collaboration with Mastercard.

This announcement comes eight months after KAF was selected as a Strategic Partner of Mastercard in the EMEA region, a recognition of its ability to deliver compliant, scalable, and innovative financial infrastructure across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Now, as part of the Mastercard Engage Programme, KAF joins a network of globally trusted technology partners selected to accelerate the delivery of digital financial services.

KAF has been approved under the following Mastercard Engage segments:

Acquire Pillar for Digital First

Engage Pillar for Digital First

Expanded Access to Credit

Services to Lenders

Digital Application and Onboarding

Personal Financial Management (PFM)

Issuer Processing

eKYC

Enabling the Future of Finance

As a fintech enabler, KAF Technology empowers financial institutions, fintechs, and embedded finance players to launch digital financial services quickly, securely, and at scale.

KAF provides:

Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) to power neobanks and digital wallets

SaaS Platforms for core banking, onboarding, credit, and financial tools

Crypto Exchange Infrastructure with instant settlement and modular APIs

Exchange Infrastructure with instant settlement and modular APIs White-Label Payment Gateway Solutions for merchants, PSPs, and fintechs

By aligning its infrastructure with Mastercard's ecosystem, KAF accelerates go-to-market strategies for both new and established financial players.

Haluk Yetkin, CEO of KAF Technology, stated:

"As Mastercard's Strategic Partner in EMEA for the past eight months, we are committed in working closely to enable digital transformation in financial services. Being added to the Engage Programme across eight fintech categories now takes our partnership to the next level. It confirms our role as a trusted enabler and builder of the financial infrastructure of the future."

Abdul Ghafar Danishyar, COO of KAF Technology, added:

"This milestone validates the strength of our platform and the impact of our mission, to make fintech innovation accessible. As a Mastercard Engage Partner, we can now help more institutions rapidly launch financial services across payments and beyond. We are here to enable what's next in digital finance."

Driving Scalable, Secure Innovation

The Mastercard Engage Programme connects financial institutions and technology providers, enabling them to co-create solutions that meet the highest standards of performance, security, and compliance.

With its dual status as a Strategic Partner in EMEA and a certified Engage Partner, KAF offers unmatched expertise and tools to support:

Digital-first card issuing and processing

Embedded finance and white-label banking

Compliant onboarding and KYC

Scalable credit and PFM infrastructure

From startups to banks and enterprises, KAF Technology stands as a global enabler, bridging the gap between innovation and execution, now fully backed by Mastercard's trust and global reach.

