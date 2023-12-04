Kaia Ra Oracle Announces the Launch of the Transformative Sophia Code Leadership Program

Sophia Code Leadership Program by Kaia Ra Oracle: Transformative growth and empowerment for spiritual leaders, starting Jan 2024.

CEDAR CITY, Utah, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kaia Ra Oracle, a renowned organization in the realm of spiritual growth and enlightenment, is excited to announce the launch of its groundbreaking Sophia Code Leadership (SCL) Program, set to commence in January 2024. This program is meticulously designed for seasoned teachers, healers, and leaders in spiritual mentorship, aiming to deepen their practice and expand their influence.

The SCL Program introduces the Sophia Circle Journey, a unique and powerful community learning experience that immerses participants in the profound teachings of the Sophia Code. Over 13 transformative gatherings, participants will engage in a series of enriching activities, including altar creations, invocations, water blessings, meditation, prayer, group readings, and creative journaling prompts. These sessions are crafted to foster personal growth, community connection, and spiritual enlightenment.

"We are thrilled to launch the Sophia Code Leadership Program, a platform where spiritual mentors can come together to learn, grow, and lead with heart and soul," said Kaia Ra. "Our aim is to provide a transformative experience that deepens spiritual understanding and empowers leaders to achieve financial prosperity in their spiritual journey."

The SCL Affiliate program further embodies Kaia Ra Oracle's commitment to empowering spiritual leaders; this innovative aspect of the SCL Program allows certified leaders to deepen their knowledge and skills and receive commissions on various events, including access to the mystery school curriculum and the exclusive KR Jewelry collection. The affiliate program is a strategic step towards expanding prosperity consciousness and financial solvency, enabling spiritual leaders to thrive in their ministries.

The Sophia Code Leadership Program stands as a testament to Kaia Ra Oracle's dedication to creating a space where spiritual teachers and leaders can grow, connect, and succeed. Participants will gain unparalleled insights and techniques to elevate their practice and expand their impact on their communities.

Enrollment for the 2024 cohort of the Sophia Code Leadership Program is currently closed, and we invite interested individuals to join the waiting list for the 2026 program. This is a testament to the program's popularity and the eagerness of spiritual leaders to deepen their practice and expand their influence.

The Sophia Code Foundation was founded by Oracle Kaia Ra in 2018, who was inspired by a divine calling to serve. The foundation operates as a non-profit organization and as a spiritual sanctuary that provides comprehensive education, holistic healing, and the vision of constructing an expansive temple. Every initiative undertaken by the foundation reflects Oracle Kaia Ra's deep commitment to the spiritual development of humanity, ensuring that all seekers have a sacred place to undergo transformative journeys.

For more news and information on the Sophia Code Leadership Program, please visit https://kaiara.com/.

To learn more about Kaia Ra, you can visit her LinkedIn profile.

Media Contact

Media Relations, Kaia Ra Oracle, 1 (415) 326-4475, [email protected], https://kaiara.com/

SOURCE Kaia Ra Oracle