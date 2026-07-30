KaiNexus Introduces Insights, Bringing Artificial Intelligence to Operational Excellence

"[Insights] doesn't hand them another tool to learn. It reads their own data and tells them what it means," said Greg Jacobson, CEO and Co-Founder of KaiNexus. Post this

Because Insights works inside the system of record, the analysis arrives where the work happens, not in a separate report someone has to build and maintain. It reasons the way a Lean practitioner does, through frameworks like PDCA, A3, DMAIC, and 5 Whys, interpreting the data rather than just presenting it.

Across the software market, adding AI has often meant attaching a general-purpose chatbot to an existing product. KaiNexus is taking the opposite approach. Insights runs against an organization's own data and reasons through the Lean methodologies its teams already practice, and users can create custom Insights specific to their workflows. Because its analysis reflects how an organization actually improves, teams can trust it and act on it.

Organizations that want to see KaiNexus Insights in action can request a demo at www.kainexus.com/continuous-improvement-software/kainexus/kainexus-demo

About KaiNexus:

KaiNexus is a growing software company helping organizations scale operational excellence. KaiNexus empowers leading organizations in every industry to engage more people in continuous improvement, accelerating the rate of change and maximizing impact. With a single platform that provides collaboration and reporting for every type of Lean work, KaiNexus is revolutionizing how the world captures, implements, measures, and spreads improvement at scale. Through KaiNexus Intelligence, the company's AI framework grounded in an organization's own improvement data and the Lean methods its teams already use, KaiNexus is bringing analysis into the daily work of improvement.

Media Contact

Anna Dallara, KaiNexus, 1 (512) 522-3940, [email protected], www.kainexus.com

SOURCE KaiNexus