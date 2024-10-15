KAIVA Strategies Wins $100M FDA Professional, Administrative, and Consulting Services (PACS) Contract

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) awards mission-critical Professional, Administrative, and Consulting Services (PACS) Contract to KAIVA Strategies – the SBA approved, 8(a) joint venture between KAIVA Tech and award-winning federal digital transformation leader, DRT Strategies.

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Federal Consulting firm and SBA approved, 8(a) joint venture, KAIVA Strategies, LLC announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) awarded the company the Professional, Administrative, and Consulting Services (PACS) indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) Contract. Through this engagement, KAIVA Strategies will support and provide the FDA critically needed subject matter expertise and consulting in IT, science and medicine, finance, and communications. As a result, the FDA will enjoy the support, accountability, and efficiency it requires to help achieve its mission. The value of the contract is $100 million over five years.

"KAIVA Strategies is delighted to demonstrate its capabilities to support the FDA through the agency's important PACS contract," commented Steven Covey, Chief Strategy Officer at KAIVA Tech and Managing Partner at KAIVA Strategies. "The leaders and members of the Shivwits Band of Paiutes, the owners of KAIVA Tech, are very pleased with KAVIA Strategies' FDA PACS contract award. Tribal leaders express their excitement about the contract award and sincere appreciation to the FDA for the opportunity to deliver world-class Health and Scientific Professional Consulting services to the agency and the citizens it serves. Further, tribal leaders are optimistic about the positive economic development impact the contract will have on the Shivwits Band and its members."

"DRT is delighted to again work with 8(a) joint venture partner, KAVIA Tech, to continue providing high value support for the FDA mission" said Kathy Taylor, SVP of Growth and Alliances at DRT Strategies. "DRT has served across the FDA enterprise for nearly 15 years and now we, as a partner in KAIVA Strategies, look forward to continuing to play an important role in collaborating with FDA customers to achieve their goals."

About KAIVA Strategies

KAIVA Strategies is a certified Small Business Administration (SBA) 8(a) approved Mentor Protégé Joint Venture comprising the managing partner and protégé member company, KAIVA Tech, LLC and the supporting mentor partner, DRT Strategies, Inc. KAIVA Strategies thus combines more than 30 years of expertise and capability to deliver transformative, technology-forward solutions to address public health, safety, and security challenges.

About KAIVA Tech

KAIVA Tech, LLC is wholly owned by the Shivwits Band of Paiutes, a federal recognized Native American Tribe, and is a certified SBA tribally owned 8(a) HUBZone-certified small business. Further, KAIVA Tech is the #1 ranked and fastest growing 8(a) company in Utah. The company provides expertise empowering customers to secure, build, modernize, and sustain complex IT systems in the areas of Health IT and in support of the public health mission. More information on the company can be found at www.kaivacorp.com.

About DRT Strategies®

DRT Strategies, Inc. (DRT), celebrating 20 years in business, is an award-winning, woman-owned, solutions innovator and partner to large federal agencies with an emphasis on health sciences, and public health and safety. The company is a ServiceNow™ Partner - Specialist, Amazon Web Services (AWS) Consulting Partner, UiPath Partner, SAFe Bronze Partner, Esri Bronze Partner, and holds ISO 9001:2015, ISO/IEC 20000-1:2018, and ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certifications and has achieved CMMI-DEV Level 3. DRT is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, with offices in Atlanta, Georgia. More information on the company can be found at www.drtstrategies.com.

Media Contact

Steven Covey, KAIVA Strategies, Inc., 1 571-535-3003, [email protected]

SOURCE KAIVA Strategies, Inc.