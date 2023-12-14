Kal Plastics is Officially Certified as a Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council

Leading Custom Thermoforming and Contract Manufacturing Services Provider Earns Women's Business Enterprise Status

VERNON, Calif., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kal Plastics, an industry leader in custom, heavy gauge, cut-sheet Thermoforming, has been certified as a Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).

WBENC is the gold standard for women-owned business certification in the United States. Kal Plastic's certification was conducted and approved by the WBE Council-West, WBENC's regional certifying partner. Attaining the certification is a meticulous process, including an in-depth review of the business' history, current operations, a comprehensive legal and financial document review, and a site inspection. The certification process confirms that the business is at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by a woman or women and that the business has appropriate structure and strategic business planning and implementation in place.

"Receiving WBENC certification is a significant achievement for Kal Plastics," says Juliet Goff, President and CEO of Kal Plastics. "We are honored to be acknowledged as a women-owned and women-led enterprise. This certification celebrates the influential role of women in leadership, not only within our industry but across the broader business landscape."

About WBENC:

WBENC is the leading U.S. women's business development and third-party certifier of women-owned and operated businesses. WBENC includes more than 18,000 certified WBEs, 14 national RPOs, and more than 500 corporate members, most of which are Fortune 500 entities. Thousands of corporations as well as states, cities, the federal government, and other entities seek suppliers with WBENC certification. For more information, visit http://www.wbenc.org and http://www.buywomenowned.com.

About Kal Plastics:

Proud to be WBENC-certified, Kal Plastics is a Kal Plastics is a leading custom thermoforming and contract manufacturing service provider.

Kal Plastics brings over 70 years of expertise to the plastics industry, specializing in the development of high-quality products and components tailored to diverse utilization purposes and markets. As a woman-owned business in Vernon, California, their commitment to client satisfaction and clear communication sets them apart. They strive to build long-lasting relationships with our clients, ensuring their specific needs are met with custom solutions. To learn more about Kal Plastics, visit kal-plastics.com or contact us.

