Kalamazoo Valley Community College joins Achieving the Dream Network to advance student success and community impact

Teams from the cohort colleges will convene at ATD's Kickoff Institute, an annual event to welcome incoming Network colleges, which will be held this year from June 25 to 27 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Kickoff will set the stage for the colleges' partnerships with ATD and introduce them to the organization's Institutional Capacity Framework, a comprehensive assessment built on essential capacities that help colleges develop a student-centered culture and enhance student success.

"We are honored to welcome these nine colleges into the ATD Network," said Dr. Karen A. Stout, president and CEO of Achieving the Dream. "By joining Foundations of Transformation, these institutions are taking an ambitious step to redesign systems, structures, and cultures to support their students more holistically. Their commitment signals not only a deep investment in student success but also in the long-term resilience and vibrancy of the communities they serve. ATD looks forward to walking alongside these colleges as they forge a bold path forward."

Established in 1966, Kalamazoo Valley Community College is a comprehensive, fully accredited, public, two-year college with enrollment of about 9,000 students in Kalamazoo, Michigan. With four campuses, Kalamazoo Valley offers certificate programs in more than 50 areas of study and associate degrees in 60 others. In addition to associate degree and certificate programs in business, health care, human and public service, technical occupations and industry, the college also provides a quality experience for students preparing to transfer to four-year institutions following graduation.

Achieving the Dream (ATD) is a partner and champion of more than 300 community colleges across the country. Drawing on expert coaches, groundbreaking programs, and national peer network, the organization provides institutions with integrated, tailored support for every aspect of their work — from foundational capacities such as leadership, data, and equity to intentional strategies for supporting students holistically, building K–12 partnerships, and more. ATD calls this Whole College Transformation. Its vision is for every college to be a catalyst for equitable and economically vibrant communities. ATD knows that with the right partner and the right approach, colleges can drive access, completion rates, and employment outcomes — so that all students can access life-changing learning that propels them into community-changing careers. Follow ATD on X (Twitter), Facebook, and LinkedIn.

