Kalamazoo Valley Community College to Offer CRX Robotics Training

"Because people can work right next to them, they don't have to worry about fencing and guarding," said Ian Salo, Kalamazoo Valley mechatronics instructional manager. "They are also able to grab hold of the robot and position it wherever needed."

Due to limited sensory capabilities, traditional industrial robots operate within a fenced cell and require extensive precautions for safe use. Though more powerful than a cobot, the machinery lacks safety features granting collaborative functionality. According to Salo, the versatility of the CRX series encompasses a wider range of applications that older models lack, making it popular since its debut in December 2019.

Cobots are not only safer but are easier to use and quicker to program. The units use USB-C cables to connect to any Samsung Galaxy tablet and are controlled through a downloadable application with drag and-drop features. The CRX series can also be controlled through an Android smartphone. Older industrial robot models use pendants, or remotes, that take lengthy programming prior to use.

The CRX cobots represent a growing niche in the market. "Not only do the robots narrow gaps in workforce shortages by being able to work closely with employees, but they also create job opportunities for machine and maintenance operators who can program them," Salo explained. Industries seeing a need for trained professionals include automotive, welding, line work professions, electronics, pharmaceuticals, packaging and more.

"An organization can benefit from cobot training, whether line workers or maintenance technicians," Salo said. "Knowledge of these robots can save time and resources. Different levels of training will be available ranging from base-level knowledge to using vision training with cameras."

Salo noted that many workplaces continue to use traditional industrial models, such as the industrial robots currently used for instruction at the Groves Campus, due to their ability to powerfully process large quantities of repetitive tasks without interruption.

"The odds are very high that you are going to have both types of robots used in a company," Salo said. "Those organizations will need maintenance technicians who are able to work on each model."

CRX robots are currently used at the college's Texas Township Campus as part of computer numerical control (CNC) instruction. The Groves Campus' robotics course expansion will offer training for overall use of the robots, including safety, functionality and more. Courses for traditional industrial robots are currently available.

CRX training will begin late 2023 or early 2024. For more information, contact Salo at [email protected]

