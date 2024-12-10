Kale Diagnostics, Led by Known Co-Founder Kourtney Simmang, to Launch Functional Health Innovation with U.S. Top Medical Doctors

"Functional health should be a multidimensional approach, and that means having access to high-quality MDs for primary and urgent care. By combining these strengths, we're offering clients a truly comprehensive and connected care experience." Post this

Founded by husband-and-wife team Kourtney and Stephen Simmang, Kale Diagnostics was born from a shared belief that health care should be about more than managing symptoms—it should uncover and address the deeper factors impacting wellness.

For Kourtney, this mission was deeply personal. Her own chronic health challenges led her to explore functional health solutions that transformed her life. Through advanced lab testing, personalized protocols, and extensive research, she brought her PCOS (Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome) and Hashimoto's Thyroiditis into doctor-confirmed remission.

This journey inspired her career as a functional diagnostic nutritional practitioner, where she has guided countless individuals toward sustainable wellness. Along the way, her expertise has earned the respect of some of the best in the field, further validating her approach and impact. Now, as the co-founder, Kourtney has the support of the top medical physicians in the U.S. to introduce a bold new approach to care.

"As I began collaborating with medical doctors and organizations that house some of the top physicians in the U.S., I realized how aligned we were in wanting to create something bigger," said Kourtney Simmang, Co-Founder of Kale Diagnostics. "Functional health should be a multidimensional approach, and that means having access to high-quality MDs for primary and urgent care. By combining these strengths, we're offering clients a truly comprehensive and connected care experience."

Kourtney also noted how she began seeing a growing interest in functional health from medical doctors themselves. "Many of them came to me personally to improve their own health," she shared, "which goes to show their interest and belief in the power of functional health." She further explained that medical doctors, pharmacists, and dietitians sought her out because they had lost trust in a purely conventional approach to health. This shift, she says, underscores the growing demand for a more comprehensive and integrative model of care.

From Kale Diagnostics to Kale Health: Expanding What's Possible

In early 2025, Kale Diagnostics will transition to Kale Health, taking its proven model of functional health a step further by integrating virtual primary and urgent care with the nation's top medical doctors.

For years, Kale Diagnostics has provided clients with access to over 100+ advanced lab tests, alongside personalized care from naturopathic doctors, nutritional practitioners, and registered dietitians. This team works closely with clients to understand their unique health stories, address imbalances, and craft tailored strategies to support long-term wellness goals.

The addition of primary and urgent care ensures clients now have timely access to trusted medical doctors to address routine or immediate health concerns and to receive a diagnosis if needed, creating a seamless and multidimensional approach to health care. Kale Diagnostics has built a strong reputation, earning the loyalty of clients and amassing over 150,000 followers across social media platforms—a testament to its credibility and impact.

A More Connected Approach to Wellness

Kale Health is designed to provide care that meets every layer of a client's health journey. Functional health remains the cornerstone, focusing on uncovering root causes and creating personalized plans that promote lasting wellness. The addition of primary and urgent care introduces what Kale Diagnostics calls a multidimensional approach to health, seamlessly integrating immediate and routine care with the functional health strategies already in place. This ensures clients can address acute concerns or receive a diagnosis when needed, without compromising their focus on long-term health goals and comprehensive wellness.

This expanded care doesn't stop there. Recognizing that health is deeply tied to emotional well-being, Kale Health will also include licensed counseling to help clients manage challenges like health anxiety and build mental resilience, ensuring that emotional wellness is fully integrated into the care experience.

Kale Health: A Comprehensive Vision for Care

Kale Health offers a multidimensional, client-centered approach that ensures every aspect of wellness is supported. Here's what clients can expect:

Personalized Expert Care

Clients are paired with a naturopathic doctor and nutritional practitioner who work closely to understand their unique health story. Private appointments explore lab results, lifestyle, and nutrition to craft personalized protocols designed to optimize health and create strategies for lasting wellness.

Advanced Testing and Proactive Prevention

Comprehensive lab testing and advanced screenings uncover root causes and pinpoint imbalances, while proactive measures like cancer and chronic disease screenings help protect future health.

Primary and Urgent Care with Top Medical Doctors

Clients gain access to virtual primary and urgent care from trusted medical doctors. Whether addressing acute concerns or providing diagnoses, this care is designed to complement long-term functional health strategies and ensure timely support when needed.

Licensed Counseling for Emotional Wellness

Health isn't just physical—it's mental and emotional too. Licensed counselors help clients manage health anxiety, navigate behavioral challenges, and build the resilience needed to thrive.

Empowering Education and Exclusive Perks

Kale Health empowers clients to take control of their health with tools and knowledge to make informed decisions. Exclusive perks, including discounts on supplements, diagnostic MRIs, dental care, and gym memberships, make wellness accessible and affordable.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Holistic Care

As Kale Diagnostics transitions to Kale Health, its mission remains unwavering: to provide care that is comprehensive, personalized, and multidimensional. By combining functional health with access to primary and urgent care, Kale Health is setting a new standard for how care can support every aspect of a client's journey—both now and in the future.

For more information, visit www.kalediagnostics.com.

