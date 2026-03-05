Kaleb Doyle, CPA, CFP®, Joins Brand Asset Management Group as Senior Wealth Advisor

Brand Asset Management Group (Brand AMG), the independent private wealth advisory firm serving legacy-minded families and business owners, is pleased to announce that Kaleb Doyle, CPA, CFP®, has joined the firm as a Senior Wealth Advisor. This addition strengthens Brand AMG's commitment to guiding business owners and families through sophisticated wealth, tax, and planning matters.

Kaleb brings nearly ten years of experience advising business owners and families on complex financial matters. His work focuses on integrating tax strategy, financial planning, and investment management to help clients make informed decisions that support both their enterprises and the people they care about most. His arrival further strengthens Brand AMG's ability to deliver comprehensive, high-conviction guidance grounded in fiduciary responsibility.

A fifth-generation native of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, Kaleb was raised on his family's farm, where he learned the principles of stewardship and long-term thinking that guide his work today. Kaleb graduated from the University of Missouri in 2017 after completing a combined bachelor's and master's degree in accountancy. He is a Certified Public Accountant and earned his CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certification in 2019.

"Kaleb's depth of experience across tax and investing makes him a natural addition to our growing team," said Todd Brand, Chief Executive Officer and President of Brand AMG. "He understands the responsibility that comes with advising clients across generations, and he shares our dedication to disciplined planning and exceptional execution."

"I am grateful for the opportunity to join Brand AMG and continue guiding families and business owners through complex investment and tax decisions," said Kaleb Doyle. "The firm's integrated approach to planning and its commitment to long-term stewardship align naturally with the way I advise clients and support their evolving goals."

Kaleb and his wife, Christin, reside in Edwardsville, Illinois, with their two young boys. Outside the office, he enjoys golfing, fishing, and spending time with his family.

About Brand AMG

Brand AMG is a private wealth advisory firm that partners with families and business owners to build lasting legacies. With a 50-year story and a 24-person team committed to excellence, the firm delivers customized solutions with institutional-grade discipline and a deeply personal touch.

