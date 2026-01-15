Kaleidoscope Launches Scholarship Fund to Unlock $1 Billion in Educational Opportunity, Names Travis Smith CEO

"Our vision is simple: every organization that wants to invest in students through scholarships should have the tools and structure to do it well," said Travis Smith, CEO of Kaleidoscope. Post this

Smith previously served as Kaleidoscope's Chief Revenue Officer, where he helped accelerate growth, expand the company's customer base, and strengthen Kaleidoscope's position as the industry standard for end-to-end scholarship program management. He brings more than a decade of experience scaling complex B2B2C organizations at the intersection of technology and social impact.

"Our vision is simple: every organization that wants to invest in students through scholarships should have the tools and structure to do it well," said Smith. "Kaleidoscope has helped put over $1 billion into students' hands - that's validation, but it's not the finish line. With Kaleidoscope's platform alongside the Scholarship Fund's public charity infrastructure, organizations now have access to best-in-class technology, services, and a charitable structure to participate. That opens the door to anyone who wants to be part of this work."

That starts with the platform. Kaleidoscope enables organizations to design, launch, and manage fully branded scholarship programs while building and maintaining meaningful, long-term relationships with scholars. The platform supports the entire scholarship lifecycle - from application and review through disbursement, ongoing engagement, and outcomes tracking - providing unprecedented transparency and insight into impact.

The newly launched Kaleidoscope Scholarship Fund addresses a critical gap in the market: access to a turnkey public-charity structure for donors and organizations that require 501(c)(3) status but lack the resources or desire to establish and operate their own foundation. By combining KSF's charitable infrastructure with Kaleidoscope's technology, donors can launch sophisticated scholarship programs quickly - without the legal complexity, administrative overhead, or cost of standalone foundations.

"Travis has been instrumental in building Kaleidoscope into what it is today," said Jason Von Bank, who is transitioning from CEO to Chair of the Kaleidoscope Scholarship Fund. "He brings strategic rigor, deep customer empathy, and an unwavering belief in our mission. As CEO, he's exactly the leader Kaleidoscope needs for its next chapter. I'm excited to focus all my energy on Kaleidoscope Scholarship Fund, where we can expand access to education and technical training at an entirely new scale, a mission deeply rooted and aligned to my core values."

"The Scholarship Fund is central to our mission," said Smith. "Jason's career has been defined by helping organizations and individuals reach their potential, and his ability to forge meaningful partnerships will be critical to KSF's success. Under his leadership, we're opening new pathways for corporations, foundations, and families to invest in the next generation."

As Chair, Von Bank will lead KSF's efforts to engage corporate partners, private donors, and foundations seeking a modern, turnkey approach to scholarship philanthropy. The Fund will operate independently as a public charity while leveraging Kaleidoscope's platform for program administration and scholar engagement.

"Together, Kaleidoscope and the Scholarship Fund represent a powerful new model for scholarship philanthropy," said Glen Gunderson, Board Member of both Kaleidoscope and KSF and President and CEO of YMCA of the North. "By pairing a purpose-built platform with a public-charity infrastructure, we're making scholarship giving easier, more accessible, and far more impactful for students and communities alike."

About Kaleidoscope

Kaleidoscope is a Full-Cycle Scholarship Platform (FSP) that equips organizations with the tools and support needed to design, launch, and manage scholarship programs from start to finish, year after year. Organizations partner with Kaleidoscope to manage applications, communicate with applicants and reviewers, run selection processes, distribute funds, and track outcomes—all in one integrated platform. Learn more at https://www.mykaleidoscope.com.

About Kaleidoscope Scholarship Fund

Kaleidoscope Scholarship Fund is a 501(c)(3) public charity with a simple mission: make scholarships accessible to everyone. KSF provides a turnkey charitable structure for corporations, foundations, families, and individuals who want to invest in students but lack the resources or desire to operate their own foundation. By removing the legal, administrative, and cost barriers to philanthropic giving, KSF opens new pathways to educational opportunity.

