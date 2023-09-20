Kalepa recognized by FinTech Global as leading Insurtech Innovator for second consecutive year

Kalepa was chosen as part of the 2023 InsurTech100 list compiled by specialist research firm FinTech Global. The ranking recognizes the impact of Kalepa's AI-powered underwriting workbench on the most pressing challenges facing commercial insurers.

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kalepa, the leading AI software company known for its Copilot underwriting workbench, today announced that it was recognized by FinTech Global as being among the world's most innovative InsurTechs for 2023. Kalepa was selected from over 1,900 contenders by an expert panel of industry analysts and specialists.

The InsurTech100 is an annual list of 100 of the world's most innovative InsurTech companies, which are selected for solving a significant industry problem or generating efficiency improvements across the insurance value chain. This is the second consecutive year that Kalepa has been honored.

FinTech Global's director, Richard Sachar, commented, "The widespread availability of generative AI capabilities has opened the doors for even greater innovation within insurance. We're entering a new wave of digitalisation and insurance firms need to be prepared. The InsurTech100 will help top-level insurance executives in discerning the tech pioneers revolutionising key areas like underwriting, pricing, distribution, and data analytics."

"We're thrilled to be named an InsurTech100 company for the second year in a row," said Co-Founder and CEO Paul Monasterio. "This is a testament to not only Kalepa's rapid growth in the past year, but also to the continual evolution of Kalepa's Copilot as a transformative technology. Copilot has pioneered the use of artificial intelligence to solve the challenges of commercial underwriting, and we are delighted that our ability to deliver tangible value to insurers amidst a sea of AI hype has been recognized by both our clients and industry experts. We are proud to be a trailblazer in this critically important industry by helping commercial P&C carriers and MGAs of all sizes Bind with Confidence."

About Kalepa

Founded in 2018 by technology veterans, Kalepa is dedicated to enhancing underwriting performance and driving profitable premium growth for the commercial insurance industry, enabling insurers to Bind with Confidence. Kalepa's Copilot underwriting workbench empowers underwriters to focus their time on the highest ROI opportunities and to quickly evaluate and optimally select risk. Kalepa is backed by IA Ventures, Inspired Capital, and leaders in technology and financial services. Learn more at www.kalepa.com

Media Contact

Daniel Hillman, Kalepa, 1 (929) 352-5372, [email protected], https://www.kalepa.com/

SOURCE Kalepa