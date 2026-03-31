Kaliun Takes on Buildertrend, Jobber, and ServiceTitan With AI-Powered Construction CRM Backed by TGA Kitchens & Remodeling Founder

There's Buildertrend. There's Jobber. There's ServiceTitan. And then there's Kaliun. We didn't just enter the market, we reset it. Built from the jobsite up, powered by AI from day one. Post this

Kaliun was built to fill the gap all four have left open.

"I used these platforms. I sat through the demos. I paid for the subscriptions," said Tomer Amar, CEO of TGA Kitchens & Remodeling and founding partner of Kaliun. "Buildertrend was too clunky. Jobber was built for service calls, not real contractors. ServiceTitan wanted to charge me enterprise prices for a five-person operation. JobTread was heading in the right direction but wasn't there yet. So we built Kaliun."

Amar, a Florida Certified Building Contractor who has managed residential projects including post-hurricane disaster recovery work in the Tampa Bay area, architected every module in the platform from firsthand operational experience running his own remodeling firm, TGA Kitchens & Remodeling.

The platform delivers a comprehensive suite of integrated tools including AI-powered proposal generation that creates professional estimates in minutes based on historical project data, end-to-end project management with real-time dashboards and daily job logs, change order tracking with built-in approval workflows, milestone-based payment scheduling, a branded client portal where homeowners can view progress and approve selections, subcontractor bidding and management, material selections tracking, AI-driven expense management with intelligent receipt scanning, and integrated invoicing with competitive payment processing rates.

Where Kaliun diverges most sharply from its competitors is in its approach to artificial intelligence. While Buildertrend and ServiceTitan have begun bolting AI features onto platforms that were architected over a decade ago, Kaliun was built AI-first from the ground up.

"The incumbents are retrofitting AI onto legacy architecture," said Amar. "We started with AI at the core and built everything around it. That is a fundamental difference that platforms designed in 2010 cannot replicate without rebuilding from scratch."

Industry data suggests that fewer than 25% of residential remodeling firms use a dedicated project management platform, with most still relying on spreadsheets, text messages, and paper-based systems to manage projects worth hundreds of thousands of dollars. Kaliun aims to capture this underserved market by offering a platform that mirrors how residential general contractors actually work — without the enterprise pricing, the unnecessary complexity, or the feature bloat that has driven contractors away from existing solutions.

The company's roadmap includes the launch of a subcontractor marketplace connecting general contractors with vetted, pre-qualified subcontractors, integrated SMS communication tools, and a homeowner-facing contractor marketplace that takes a fundamentally different approach from lead-generation platforms like HomeAdvisor and Thumbtack.

Kaliun has attracted a $250,000 investment from Amar along with additional funding from private investors. The platform is currently onboarding early adopter contractors in Florida, with plans for a national rollout beginning in Q3 2026. Native iOS and Android applications are currently in beta testing.

"Buildertrend owns market share. ServiceTitan owns the enterprise. Jobber owns field service," Amar added. "Nobody owns residential remodeling. Kaliun will."

Contractors interested in exploring the platform can visit kaliun.com to request a demo.

About Kaliun:

Kaliun is an AI-powered construction management platform built exclusively for residential general contractors. The platform delivers integrated tools spanning proposals, project management, client communication, subcontractor coordination, invoicing, and expense tracking — all powered by artificial intelligence. Kaliun has attracted investment from founding partner Tomer Amar, a Florida Certified Building Contractor, along with private backers. The company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. For more information visit kaliun.com.

Media Contact

Tomer Amar, TGA Kitchens & Remodeling, 1 7278004050, [email protected], https://tgakitchensandremodeling.com

SOURCE TGA Kitchens & Remodeling