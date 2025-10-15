Kaluz Restaurant Fort Lauderdale Gives Back 20% of Sales Today to Tunnel to Towers Foundation

Today is really about enjoying the great food at Kaluz while doing something meaningful for our heroes and their families. We're so thankful to everyone who comes out to support and help us honor the people who have sacrificed so much. Post this

"We at Kaluz are honored to partner with the Tunnel to Towers Foundation and give back to the brave men and women who have selflessly served our country," said David Baldwin, owner at Kaluz Restaurant. "Today is really about enjoying the great food at Kaluz while doing something meaningful for our heroes and their families. We're so thankful to everyone who comes out to support and help us honor the people who have sacrificed so much."

Kaluz Restaurant Fort Lauderdale, which has welcomed guests including First Lady Jill Biden, Lionel Messi, and Scottie Pippen, has been a staple in the community since 2013 and is proud to continue its tradition of giving back.

"The Tunnel to Towers Foundation extends our deepest gratitude to Kaluz Restaurant in Fort Lauderdale for their generous support and unwavering commitment to honoring our nation's heroes. Their partnership helps us continue our mission to support America's first responders, veterans, and their families," the Tunnel to Towers Foundation said.

Reservations for indoor dining can be made through the website. Parties of up to four may book online, while groups of five to nine guests are encouraged to call the restaurant directly at 954-772-2209.

For more information about Kaluz Restaurant, visit kaluzrestaurant.com. To learn more about the Tunnel to Towers Foundation and its mission, please visit t2t.org.

About Kaluz Restaurant

Kaluz Restaurants, owned and operated by Arka Restaurant Group, are a collection of South Florida dining destinations offering Modern American cuisine in an upscale yet relaxed setting. With locations in Fort Lauderdale, Wellington, and Plantation, Kaluz is known for premium food, handcrafted cocktails, fine wines, and desserts, served with stunning waterfront views and open-air patios that create a memorable dining experience.

About the Tunnel to Towers Foundation

Born from the tragedy of 9/11, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation carries out its mission to "do good," by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and by building specially-adapted smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders. Tunnel to Towers is also committed to eradicating veteran homelessness and helping America to Never Forget September 11, 2001. Visit t2t.org to learn more.

