Kaluz Restaurant Pembroke Pines Opening Raises Funds for South Broward Foundation

"From the start, we wanted our opening in Pembroke Pines to support the community that welcomed us," said David Baldwin, owner of Kaluz Restaurant. "The South Broward Foundation is doing important work locally, particularly for students and schools, and this was a way for us to support those important efforts."

Kaluz Pembroke Pines opened on November 18, 2025. In addition to contributing to the area's dining and business community, the restaurant has also created local jobs since opening, with nearly 100 employees.

"Support from local businesses like Kaluz allows us to continue investing in students, schools and leadership development throughout our community," said Patricia Archer, Executive Director and CEO of the South Broward Foundation and the Miramar–Pembroke Pines Regional Chamber of Commerce. "We are grateful for the support that strengthens our ability to help more students and schools and expand opportunities where they are needed most."

For more information about Kaluz Pembroke Pines, visit https://www.kaluzrestaurant.com/kaluz-pines/.

To learn more or support the South Broward Foundation, visit https://www.southbrowardfoundation.org/.

About Kaluz Restaurant

Kaluz Restaurants, owned and operated by Arka Restaurant Group, are a collection of South Florida dining destinations offering Modern American cuisine in an upscale yet relaxed setting. With locations in Fort Lauderdale, Wellington, Plantation, and Pembroke Pines, Kaluz is known for premium food, handcrafted cocktails, fine wines, and desserts, served with stunning waterfront views and open-air patios that create a memorable dining experience.

About South Broward Foundation

The South Broward Foundation encourages continued educational opportunities for students and emerging leaders through its college scholarship fund, professional leadership academy, nonprofit training, and youth educational programs.

Formerly known as the Miramar Pembroke Pines Regional Chamber of Commerce Scholarship Fund, the South Broward Foundation is the 501(c)3 fundraising foundation arm of the Miramar Pembroke Pines Regional Chamber of Commerce. The Miramar Pembroke Pines Regional Chamber of Commerce has been supporting the South Broward community since 1969, and the foundation was created in 2002 to support advances in education and professional development.

