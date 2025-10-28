Kamelion Partners with Tillo to Empower Young People with Real-World Rewards for Wellbeing

"We created Kamelion to give young people the tools and confidence they need to manage life's ups and downs. Partnering with Tillo allows us to extend that impact beyond the app, turning personal growth into real-world rewards that motivate and inspire." - Vivian Tanaka, Founder of Kamelion. Post this

Vivian Tanaka, Founder of Kamelion, said:

"We created Kamelion to give young people the tools and confidence they need to manage life's ups and downs - and to do it in a way that feels relevant, engaging, and rewarding. Partnering with Tillo allows us to extend that impact beyond the app, turning positive actions and personal growth into real-world rewards that motivate and inspire."

Alex Preece, CEO and Co-Founder of Tillo, said:

"We're incredibly proud to support Kamelion in their mission to improve youth mental wellbeing. By combining their evidence-based approach with our global network of gift card brands, we're helping young people see the tangible value of investing in themselves and nurturing positive habits - and showing them that even small steps toward growth deserve to be celebrated."

About Kamelion

Kamelion is a gamified wellbeing platform co-created with young people to help them navigate life's challenges with confidence and resilience. Using personalised learning paths and The Kamelion Method, an evidence-based psychological framework, Kamelion equips 11-18 year olds with essential life skills and emotional intelligence. Through journalling, interactive learning, and real-world rewards, the platform transforms self-perception, mindset, and life direction for the next generation.

Learn more at Kamelion.co

About Tillo

Tillo is the global gift card platform that powers reward, loyalty, and incentive experiences for the world's leading brands and businesses. With its flexible API, Tillo connects partners to a global catalogue of 3,000+ digital gift cards across 40 markets and 25 currencies. From employee rewards to cashback, disbursements, and more - Tillo makes gift cards simple, scalable, and powerful.

Learn more at www.tillo.com.

