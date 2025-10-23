Kamiwaza AI Advances Enterprise-Scale AI Orchestration with v0.5 Launch

"Version 0.5.0 demonstrates the speed and purpose behind our roadmap," says Luke Norris, founder and CEO of Kamiwaza AI. "We're making distributed AI practical for every organization, from enterprises managing sensitive data to developers experimenting on local devices. Post this

Highlights of Kamiwaza v0.5.0

App Garden – A new in-platform catalog that allows users to browse, deploy, and manage containerized AI applications in just a few clicks. Each app is packaged with Docker Compose and pre-configured for optimized deployment, giving enterprises and developers a fast start with production-ready components.

Model Deployment Enhancements – Direct integration with Hugging Face Hub provides access to a vast library of open-source models. The platform automatically selects the optimal runtime based on hardware, OS, and model format. It now offers improved vRAM estimation for a wider variety of models, along with interactive, user-viewable logs and continuous health monitoring until models are fully serving traffic.

Novice Mode – A new guided experience that simplifies AI deployment for first-time users. It includes step-by-step tours, a Model Guide that recommends optimal models for the user's hardware, and automatic configuration for tool-calling workflows. Together, these features make it easy to start building and testing agentic AI.

Tool Shed – A unified workspace that connects agents to enterprise APIs, internal systems, and public connectors through built-in Model Context Protocol (MCP) services and a curated set of trusted integrations.

Kaizen Agent Upgrade – Kamiwaza's flagship agent now delivers enhanced reliability and flexibility through the new Model Deployment and Tool Shed frameworks, enabling more capable multimodal and retrieval-augmented workflows.

Full Microsoft Windows and Intel Support – Adds full compatibility for Microsoft Windows through Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL), bringing enterprise-grade AI development to the world's most common desktop platform. Includes optimized installation and runtime support for Intel-powered systems, enabling seamless experimentation and deployment across laptops, workstations, and data-center environments.

"This release shows how far we've come in making distributed AI accessible," said James Urquhart, Field CTO at Kamiwaza AI. "By bringing App Garden, Tool Shed, and cross-platform support together, we're giving enterprises and developers a unified way to run intelligent agents wherever their data resides."

Kamiwaza AI Platform v0.5.0 is available now. Community Edition installers for Ubuntu, macOS, and Windows, along with container and SDK deployments, are live atdocs.kamiwaza.ai. To learn more about deploying distributed AI with Kamiwaza, visitwww.kamiwaza.ai

About Kamiwaza AI

Kamiwaza AI delivers the distributed inference platform that makes AI deployment safe, governable, and scalable across any environment—cloud, on-prem, or edge. Its orchestration engine enables intelligent agents to run where data lives, with built-in contextual authorization that ensures security and compliance from day one. By unifying model deployment, agent tooling, and enterprise governance, Kamiwaza helps organizations accelerate AI transformation while maintaining full data sovereignty and control.

Learn more atwww.kamiwaza.ai

