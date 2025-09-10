Kamiwaza AI Appoints Industry Visionary James Urquhart as Field CTO and Technology Evangelist

Kamiwaza AI, a leader in distributed AI orchestration and pioneers of the "AI Where Your Data Lives" approach, today announced the appointment of James Urquhart as Field Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Technology Evangelist.
SILVERTHORNE, Colo., Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kamiwaza AI, a leader in distributed AI orchestration and pioneers of the "AI Where Your Data Lives" approach, today announced the appointment of James Urquhart as Field Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Technology Evangelist. Urquhart will lead strategic technical engagement with enterprise customers and the global developer community, advancing Kamiwaza AI's mission to make real-time, agentic AI accessible, secure, and scalable across any infrastructure.
Urquhart brings more than 30 years of experience designing, deploying, and operationalizing distributed systems at scale. Recognized by MIT Technology Review as one of the "Ten Most Influential People in Cloud Computing," he is the author of Flow Architectures: The Future of Streaming and Event-Driven Integration and has held senior roles at VMware, Dell, Cisco, and AWS. His expertise in flow-based, event-driven systems directly aligns with Kamiwaza AI's approach to orchestrating AI workloads across diverse data environments, enabling enterprises to harness AI without moving sensitive data or overhauling infrastructure.
"James brings a rare combination of technical depth, strategic vision, and the ability to communicate complex ideas in a way that resonates with both developers and executives," said Luke Norris, CEO of Kamiwaza AI. "As we scale adoption of our AI orchestration platform, his leadership will be critical in bridging our technology to the real-world needs of our customers and the broader AI community."
Kamiwaza AI delivers a distributed AI orchestration platform that meets data where it lives—on-premises, in the cloud, or at the edge. Kamiwaza AI enables enterprises to deploy intelligent agents and automate complex workflows while maintaining real-time insight and preserving strict governance and compliance standards. The company's technology powers mission-critical AI for organizations ranging from federal agencies to Fortune 500 brands.
"Kamiwaza AI is solving one of the most pressing challenges in AI today: how to operationalize powerful, autonomous systems across complex, distributed environments," Urquhart said. "I'm looking forward to working with our customers and developer community to unlock new possibilities for AI that are both transformative and trustworthy."
