Kamiwaza AI Appoints Industry Visionary James Urquhart as Field CTO and Technology Evangelist

"James brings a rare combination of technical depth, strategic vision, and the ability to communicate complex ideas in a way that resonates with both developers and executives," said Luke Norris, CEO of Kamiwaza AI. "As we scale adoption of our AI orchestration platform, his leadership will be critical in bridging our technology to the real-world needs of our customers and the broader AI community."

Kamiwaza AI delivers a distributed AI orchestration platform that meets data where it lives—on-premises, in the cloud, or at the edge. Kamiwaza AI enables enterprises to deploy intelligent agents and automate complex workflows while maintaining real-time insight and preserving strict governance and compliance standards. The company's technology powers mission-critical AI for organizations ranging from federal agencies to Fortune 500 brands.

"Kamiwaza AI is solving one of the most pressing challenges in AI today: how to operationalize powerful, autonomous systems across complex, distributed environments," Urquhart said. "I'm looking forward to working with our customers and developer community to unlock new possibilities for AI that are both transformative and trustworthy."

