Kamiwaza AI Recognized for Agentic AI in Smart Cities in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Smart City Technologies and Solutions, 2026

Kamiwaza's deployment with the Town of Vail, demonstrates how municipalities can successfully move from AI pilots to governed production systems
SILVERTHORNE, Colo., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kamiwaza AI, the secure AI orchestration platform that provides the foundation for enterprises to build, operate, and scale their own AI-powered capabilities, today announced it has been recognized as a Sample Vendor for Agentic AI in Smart Cities in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Smart City Technologies and Solutions, 2026.
Kamiwaza is helping define the next generation of smart cities, most notably through its work with the Town of Vail, where the company helped unlock the value of municipal data through governed AI across initiatives, including document intelligence, digital accessibility, emergency preparedness, and citizen services. Rather than requiring governments to move sensitive information into centralized AI platforms, Kamiwaza enables organizations to keep data where it already resides, whether on premises, at the edge or across hybrid environments, allowing AI to securely access information while municipalities retain ownership, governance, and control over sensitive data.
"Cities are sitting on enormous amounts of valuable data, but much of it remains fragmented across departments, applications, and infrastructure," said Luke Norris, CEO and co-founder of Kamiwaza AI. "The challenge isn't simply deploying AI–it's giving AI secure access to trusted data without forcing governments to centralize or compromise it. For Kamiwaza, this recognition from Gartner feels like yet another proof point of the growing importance of putting data first so municipalities can safely unlock AI's full potential."
According to Gartner, "Leading cities are data-smart, not just tech-smart, connecting relevant data, asking the right questions, and ensuring energy resilience." Kamiwaza's AI orchestration platform was purpose-built for these environments, enabling organizations to securely connect AI to distributed data across cloud, edge and on-premises infrastructure while maintaining policy controls and operational visibility.
To learn more about Kamiwaza AI helps cities and governments securely unlock the value of their data with agentic AI, visit: https://www.kamiwaza.ai/ai-powered-smart-cities
Gartner, Hype Cycle for Smart City Technologies and Solutions, 2026, Bettina Tratz-Ryan, Roland Rivera, 10 July 2026
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About Kamiwaza AI
Kamiwaza AI delivers the distributed inference platform that makes AI deployment safe, governable, and scalable across any environment—cloud, on-prem, or edge. Its orchestration engine enables intelligent agents to run where data lives, with built-in contextual authorization that ensures security and compliance from day one. By unifying model deployment, agent tooling, and enterprise governance, Kamiwaza helps organizations accelerate AI transformation while maintaining full data sovereignty and control. Learn more at https://www.kamiwaza.ai/.
Media Contact
Emily Townsend, Kamiwaza AI, 1 9788883729, [email protected], https://www.kamiwaza.ai/
SOURCE Kamiwaza AI
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