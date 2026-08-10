Kamiwaza AI Recognized for Agentic AI in Smart Cities in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Smart City Technologies and Solutions, 2026

For Kamiwaza, this recognition from Gartner feels like yet another proof point of the growing importance of putting data first so municipalities can safely unlock AI's full potential," said Luke Norris, CEO and co-founder of Kamiwaza AI. Post this

"Cities are sitting on enormous amounts of valuable data, but much of it remains fragmented across departments, applications, and infrastructure," said Luke Norris, CEO and co-founder of Kamiwaza AI. "The challenge isn't simply deploying AI–it's giving AI secure access to trusted data without forcing governments to centralize or compromise it. For Kamiwaza, this recognition from Gartner feels like yet another proof point of the growing importance of putting data first so municipalities can safely unlock AI's full potential."

According to Gartner, "Leading cities are data-smart, not just tech-smart, connecting relevant data, asking the right questions, and ensuring energy resilience." Kamiwaza's AI orchestration platform was purpose-built for these environments, enabling organizations to securely connect AI to distributed data across cloud, edge and on-premises infrastructure while maintaining policy controls and operational visibility.

To learn more about Kamiwaza AI helps cities and governments securely unlock the value of their data with agentic AI, visit: https://www.kamiwaza.ai/ai-powered-smart-cities

Gartner, Hype Cycle for Smart City Technologies and Solutions, 2026, Bettina Tratz-Ryan, Roland Rivera, 10 July 2026

GARTNER and HYPE CYCLE are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Kamiwaza AI

Kamiwaza AI delivers the distributed inference platform that makes AI deployment safe, governable, and scalable across any environment—cloud, on-prem, or edge. Its orchestration engine enables intelligent agents to run where data lives, with built-in contextual authorization that ensures security and compliance from day one. By unifying model deployment, agent tooling, and enterprise governance, Kamiwaza helps organizations accelerate AI transformation while maintaining full data sovereignty and control. Learn more at https://www.kamiwaza.ai/.

Media Contact

Emily Townsend, Kamiwaza AI, 1 9788883729, [email protected], https://www.kamiwaza.ai/

SOURCE Kamiwaza AI