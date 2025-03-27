Kamiwaza CEO Luke Norris to Showcase Real-World AI Transformation at Intel Vision 2025

"Now, they can process massive datasets at unprecedented speeds while keeping their most sensitive information completely secure and compliant." – Luke Norris, CEO of Kamiwaza. Post this

Legacy Data Transformation: How organizations can extract valuable insights from decades of historical data trapped in outdated formats, aligning with Intel's vision of AI Everywhere by making all data accessible

Performance at Scale: Processing data-intensive workloads up to 40% more energy-efficiently with Intel Gaudi AI accelerators while reducing total cost of ownership

Democratized Access: How natural language interfaces enable non-technical users across the organization to leverage powerful AI capabilities without specialized training

Automated Intelligence: The platform's ability to surface insights by automatically correlating internal data with external context to support better decision-making

Secure Processing: How organizations maintain complete control of sensitive information by bringing AI capabilities directly to where data resides, leveraging Intel's hardware-enhanced security features

"We're excited to join Intel at Vision 2025 to showcase how our technologies are transforming enterprise data operations," said Luke Norris, CEO of Kamiwaza. "Our work with Intel Gaudi AI accelerators demonstrates that organizations no longer need to choose between powerful AI capabilities and data sovereignty. Now, they can process massive datasets at unprecedented speeds while keeping their most sensitive information completely secure and compliant."

The mainstage session featuring Kamiwaza will be broadcast live on April 1st, 2025, 9:00 AM - 10:15 AM PT. Viewers can tune in via the official Intel YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=onu69Lh5vFk) or the Intel Newsroom (https://newsroom.intel.com/).

About Kamiwaza

Kamiwaza AI helps customers automate processes and unlock insights from their data using natural language interfaces, eliminating barriers to AI adoption like expensive software development, vendor lock-in, and data security concerns. Our AI orchestration engine delivers powerful AI models and automated, goal-oriented agentic workflows at the source—whether in legacy systems, private networks, or isolated databases. We enable organizations to accelerate their AI-enabled transformations while maintaining complete data sovereignty and control. The result is orchestration capital—the advantage created when you can apply the right AI models, to the right data, and at the right place.

