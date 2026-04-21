Kamiwaza Expands Public Sector Access to ARIA 508 Accessibility Agent Through TD SYNNEX and HPE

"Public-sector agencies face urgent and expanding requirements around digital accessibility, and partners need proven solutions they can trust," said Eddie Franklin, Senior Vice President of Sales, Public Sector, TD SYNNEX Post this

ARIA was developed to help organizations address this requirement with speed, structure, and measurable oversight. As an AI-driven accessibility agent, ARIA continuously scans digital content and PDFs, identifies accessibility barriers, and supports structured remediation workflows aligned with established accessibility standards. The solution enables organizations to significantly reduce manual review cycles and compress remediation timelines while maintaining consistent compliance controls.

"Kamiwaza built ARIA to dramatically streamline the work required to achieve and sustain accessibility," said Luke Norris, co-founder and CEO of Kamiwaza. "By making ARIA broadly accessible through TD SYNNEX, we are enabling partners and customers to deploy a focused accessibility solution on trusted infrastructure while leveraging the full capabilities of the Kamiwaza orchestration platform, which is anchored on secure data access, governed tooling, and living ontology for enterprise AI."

ARIA runs on HPE Private Cloud AI, co-engineered by NVIDIA as part of the NVIDIA AI Computing by HPE portfolio, and on HPE ProLiant Compute DL380a Gen12 servers. This configuration provides the performance, scalability, and control required to run AI solutions in secure enterprise and public sector environments. Kamiwaza is a member of the HPE Unleash AI partner program, a curated ecosystem of innovative companies working together to help customers operationalize and scale their AI initiatives.

Through TD SYNNEX, resellers gain access to competitive and rapid HPE pricing, high value software profitability that supports repeatable annual revenue, and an aggregated hardware and software solution for easy implementation. TD SYNNEX also provides comprehensive assistance throughout the sales cycle, bringing years of public sector experience, helping partners accelerate time to value and expand their public sector reach.

"Public-sector agencies face urgent and expanding requirements around digital accessibility, and partners need proven solutions they can trust," said Eddie Franklin, Senior Vice President of Sales, Public Sector, TD SYNNEX. "By bringing ARIA to the channel in collaboration with Kamiwaza and HPE, we are equipping our government partners with a validated, secure AI capability that streamlines Section 508 compliance and supports equitable access to digital services."

ARIA represents one outcome of how Kamiwaza's secure AI orchestration platform delivers enterprise AI solutions for the public sector and enterprise. With its platform production-ready and validated on HPE infrastructure, Kamiwaza is positioned to deliver enterprise AI solutions through the channel at scale, enabling customers to deploy production-grade AI capabilities on a secure, governed foundation.

To learn more about the Kamiwaza ARIA solution, contact: [email protected]

About Kamiwaza AI

Kamiwaza AI delivers the distributed inference platform that makes AI deployment safe, governable, and scalable across any environment—cloud, on-prem, or edge. Its orchestration engine enables intelligent agents to run where data lives, with built-in contextual authorization that ensures security and compliance from day one. By unifying model deployment, agent tooling, and enterprise governance, Kamiwaza helps organizations accelerate AI transformation while maintaining full data sovereignty and control. Learn more at https://www.kamiwaza.ai/.

Media Contact

Emily Townsend, Kamiwaza AI, 1 9788883729, [email protected], https://www.kamiwaza.ai/

SOURCE Kamiwaza AI