Kamran Azad, MD - Orlando's Top Plastic Surgeon - Again

Azad Plastic Surgery's doctor, Kamran Azad, was named Top Doc by Orlando Style Magazine for the third year in a row.

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Doctor Kamran Azad from Azad Plastic Surgery has been named a Top Plastic Surgeon in Orlando by Orlando Style Magazine for the third year. Orlando Style is considered the #1 Magazine for Lifestyle content in the area. In addition to Orlando Style Magazine, Dr. Azad was selected as a Plastic Surgery category winner for Orlando's Best. This is based on a nomination and voting process by Orlando residents.

Dr. Kamran Azad, one of Orlando's top plastic surgeons, is honored to be recognized by these prestigious Orlando media outlets. Being nominated and winning the Plastic Surgery award by Orlando's Best is exciting as it is based on votes. Doctor Azad has practiced in the Orlando area for nearly five years and has earned this recognition through proven results.

"Our entire team at Azad Plastic Surgery is so proud of our work, and I am very thankful to live and work in such a wonderful city like Orlando and the community of Winter Park." Dr. Azad said. "Last year, we made a significant commitment by opening a state-of-the-art Surgical Center at our new offices; that is the type of commitment we are making to the area and our patients."

Orlando Style Magazine's February issue, which lists the area's top doctors, including Dr. Kamran Azad, is now available. "This publication is best in class in our area, and I am excited for readers to learn more about Azad Plastic Surgery, myself, and our patient experience," added Dr. Azad. Demand has grown since the opening of the surgical center for his advanced plastic surgery skills, which include a fellowship in Aesthetic Surgery.

About Azad Plastic Surgery

Dr. Kamran Azad is one of the few plastic surgeons in Orlando, Florida, with additional aesthetic fellowship training. Performing procedures such as Breast Augmentation, Tummy Tuck, Breast Lift, and Liposuction. Dr. Azad is board-certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery. He is an active member of the American Society of Plastic Surgery and the American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery. Visit Dr. Kamran Azad's website at http://www.kamranazadmd.com.

