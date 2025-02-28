KAMUT® Brand Wheat Encourages Mindful Eating During National Nutrition Month

"KAMUT® Brand Wheat answers consumers seeking foods that align with their values—nutritious, authentic, and sustainably sourced call with a promise of quality and a commitment to preserving this ancient grain's pure, original, and authentic heritage." Post this

KAMUT® Brand Wheat stands out for reasons beyond its ancient origins. Multiple research studies have highlighted results indicating the health benefits of KAMUT® Brand Wheat in study participants compared to modern wheat varieties. Results in participants indicated a reduction of inflammation, enhancement of antioxidant activity, and support of gut health. Additionally, many individuals with sensitivities to modern wheat report no difficulty consuming KAMUT® Brand Wheat.

For example, studies have shown that KAMUT® Brand Wheat contains a diverse profile of polyphenols, which can support antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects. Other studies have indicated positive outcomes in participants in supporting cardiovascular health and alleviating symptoms of chronic conditions such as Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), Type 2 Diabetes, and Fibromyalgia. Supporting details from these studies can be found here.

Along with its superior health benefits, KAMUT® Brand Wheat is known for its rich, nutty flavor and versatility in the kitchen, making it a favorite for bakers, chefs, and home cooks alike. Consumers choosing this protected and preserved ancient grain can do so confidently, knowing it is always organically grown, non-GMO, and must meet strict quality control standards.

The KAMUT® Brand program ensures purity, authenticity, and quality from the farm fields to the end consumer, guaranteeing the original, healthy, and delicious, organically grown, and non-GMO KAMUT® Brand Wheat.

KAMUT® Brand Wheat delivers:

14.5 g of protein per 100g serving, fiber, vitamins, and essential minerals like selenium and magnesium.

A clean and natural solution for those prioritizing health without compromising taste.

An alternative for individuals sensitive to modern wheat.

As rising prices push families toward more affordable options, it's crucial to prioritize nutrient-dense and nutritionally balanced foods. While inexpensive choices may seem practical, they may have hidden health consequences. KAMUT® Brand Wheat can help people maintain healthy eating habits by providing a delicious and more nutrient-dense option.

Celebrate National Nutrition Month by choosing quality you can trust. Discover the incredible taste and nutritional benefits of KAMUT® Brand Wheat—and nourish your body the way nature intended.

Follow KAMUT® Brand Wheat on social media:

https://www.facebook.com/KAMUTbrand/

https://www.instagram.com/kamutbrand#

https://www.youtube.com/user/KamutInternational

About KAMUT® Brand Wheat

KAMUT® Brand Wheat is an ancient grain, guaranteed under the KAMUT® brand, to never be modified or hybridized, always organically grown, and prized for its nutrition, ease of digestibility, sweet nutty-buttery taste, and firm texture. It is a source of protein, fiber, and many vitamins, as well as being high in minerals including selenium. The KAMUT® brand program encompasses the entire chain from the farm fields to final consumers, to ensure the standards of the KAMUT® brand – the authentic, pure, healthy, and delicious KAMUT® Brand Wheat – are always satisfied.

Media, please get in touch with Gisselle Chollett at [email protected] / 917.386.7116.

Media Contact

Giselle Chollett, Kamut International, 1 9173867116, [email protected], https://www.kamut.com/

SOURCE Kamut International