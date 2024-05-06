Kamut International Congratulates their Canadian Partner, Prairie Heritage Seeds, Prestigious 2024 Organic Leadership Award Recipient

This accolade is a testament to Prairie Heritage Seeds' hard work, innovation, and commitment that benefits not only Canadian agriculture, but the global community as well. Post this

Alex Galarneau, of Prairie Heritage Seeds, expressed his gratitude upon receiving the award: "Receiving this award and joining the esteemed company of past recipients is truly an honor. I extend my heartfelt thanks to our mentors, especially the late Alvin Scheresky, whose guidance has been invaluable. Our gratitude also goes to our parents for their unwavering support and to our dedicated team of producers who have played a vital role in the growth of our grain."

Prairie Heritage Seeds, a long-time partner of Kamut International, has long been at the forefront of organic agriculture, offering a wide range of premium organic products, including Kamut® Brand Wheat, lentils, flax, hard red spring wheat, and feed grains. Their commitment to producing high-quality, healthy food through sustainable and transparent practices has set them apart in the organic sector.

Trevor Blyth, President of Kamut International, reflected on the significance of the partnership and the award: "We applaud our partners at Prairie Heritage Seeds for this well-deserved recognition. Their unwavering dedication to supporting and promoting organic farming and producing quality, nutritious food is at the heart of what the Organic Farming Award represents. This accolade is a testament to their hard work, innovation, and commitment that benefits not only Canadian agriculture, but the global community as well."

The Organic Leadership Awards, established in 2016 by the Canada Organic Trade Association, recognize excellence and leadership in organic agriculture. Nominated by their peers and selected by the COTA Governance Committee of the Board of Directors, the recipients of these awards exemplify the best in supporting and advancing organic agriculture and the organic sector.

###

Follow KAMUT® Brand Wheat on social media:

https://www.facebook.com/KAMUTbrand/

https://www.instagram.com/kamutbrand#

https://www.youtube.com/user/KamutInternational

About KAMUT® Brand Wheat

KAMUT® Brand Wheat is an ancient grain, guaranteed under the KAMUT® brand, to never be modified or hybridized, always organically grown, and prized for its nutrition, ease of digestibility, sweet nutty-buttery taste, and firm texture. It is an excellent source of protein, fiber, and many vitamins, as well as being high in minerals including selenium. The KAMUT® brand program encompasses the entire chain from the farm fields to final consumers, to ensure the standards of the KAMUT® brand – the authentic, pure, healthy, and delicious KAMUT® Brand Wheat – are always satisfied.

About Prairie Heritage Seeds:

Led by Alex and Janet Galarneau, Prairie Heritage Seeds stands as a pioneering force in organic agriculture. Specializing in the production of premium organic grains such as Kamut® Brand Wheat, lentils, and flax, the company is dedicated to quality, shared success, and community. Prairie Heritage Seeds exemplifies a commitment to excellence and a sustainable food chain, striving to make a positive impact on the communities it serves.

Media, please get in touch with Lisa Guay at [email protected], 239.770.6505.

Media Contact

Lisa Guay, Kamut International, 1 239.770.6505, [email protected], https://www.kamut.com/

SOURCE Kamut International